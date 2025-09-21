Rising star Weibgen leads Bulls home in final-over thriller

Queensland's 20-year-old gun allrounder hit an unbeaten century to resurrect their chase in an epic win over WA

11:03 Play video Queensland v Western Australia | One-Day Cup

Rising star Hugh Weibgen has proved Queensland's match-winner in just his second game as he led their recovery from a horror top-order collapse to post a thrilling two-wicket One-Day Cup victory over Western Australia at Allan Border Field.

Joel Curtis struck 116 off 108 balls and Sam Whiteman added 83 as WA posted a formidable 9-321 on Sunday.

In reply, the Bulls slumped to 4-38 before Weibgen (115no off 94 balls) produced a masterful knock to lift his team to victory with just five balls to spare.

03:25 Play video Young gun Weibgen hits match-winning century in second game

Jack Wildermuth (74 off 49 balls) and Michael Neser (41 off 23) also produced important knocks in the remarkable run chase.

Weibgen, playing just his second List A match, was the ultimate hero, the 20-year-old cracking nine fours and five sixes in an unforgettable innings.

Wildermuth provided plenty of fireworks with five fours and six sixes, while Neser (three fours, three sixes) produced a handy late cameo to ensure the required run-rate stayed within control.

Fittingly, Weibgen – Australia's victorious Under-19 World Cup captain last year – hit the winning runs when he crunched a Matt Kelly full toss for four.

WA looked to be in an unbeatable position after devastating Queensland's top order.

Dangerman Marnus Labuschagne, who posted 130 in the Bulls' win over Victoria earlier this week, was out for two off 19 balls.

01:05 Play video Classic catch, four poles, Swepson has day out at AB Field

Jack Clayton (5), Matthew Renshaw (5) and Jimmy Peirson (18) were also part of the top-order collapse.

Weibgen walked to the crease with the scoreboard reading 4-38 in the 13th over.

He was dropped on 109 by Sam Fanning with Queensland still needing 11 more runs for victory, and the miss proved costly.

Earlier, third-gamer Curtis struck 12 fours and four sixes during his sparkling knock, combining with Fanning for a 124-run third-wicket partnership for WA.

04:03 Play video Red-hot Curtis kicks off the summer with maiden List A ton

Curtis brought up his maiden One-Day Cup century by hooking Neser (1-62) for six.

It would take something special to remove Curtis, and Mitch Swepson obliged with a spectacular one-handed catch at mid-off while running with the flight of the ball.

Cameron Bancroft's quest for early-season runs went unfulfilled, with the former Test opener out for 12 when he edged Tom Straker behind.

Leg-spinner Swepson snared 4-52 and Straker chipped in with 3-65, but it was Weibgen's heroics with the bat that set tongues wagging.

One-Day Cup 2025-26 standings