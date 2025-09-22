Familiarity helps second-gamer capitalise on 'outrageous' form

Hugh Weibgen's strong bond with Jack Wildermuth has helped him feel comfortable stepping up to the next level

Rising Queensland star Hugh Weibgen says the presence of club teammate Jack Wildermuth made him feel right at home in just his second senior game as he peeled off a maiden century for the ages to lift his state over the line in the final over.

Allrounder Weibgen, who captained Australia to Under-19 World Cup champions last year, finished unbeaten on 115 from 94 balls on Sunday night to give Queensland a 2-0 start to the season with a two-wicket win over Western Australia in Brisbane.

The right-hander, who made 17 not out and took a wicket with his off-spin in his Bulls debut last Wednesday, strode to the crease with his team in dire straits on Sunday having slumped to 4-38 chasing WA's 9-321.

But Weibgen found allies in Lachlan Hearne (42), Wildermuth (74 off 49) and Michael Neser (41 off 23) to lead a remarkable fightback, sealing the win and announcing himself as a player of the future with his 14th boundary (nine fours, five sixes) off the first ball of the final over.

03:25 Play video Young gun Weibgen hits match-winning century in second game

"I was having so much fun out there," he said post-match. "When I got out there with 'Hearney', I tried to work on building partnerships the whole time, that was my focus.

"I knew we could back end it with the dew (making the ball) slide on nicely, so I just tried to get some partnerships and back my (teammates) down the other end.

"They played really good knocks and were flying down their end, which made it easy for me."

The 20-year-old Weibgen has long been touted as one of Queensland and Australia's brightest prospects.

He debuted in first-grade while still playing in under-16 teams, and last year, aged 19, he captained club side Valley to the T20 Max title with a team featuring Australian opener Usman Khawaja and Bulls teammates Max Bryant and Mark Steketee.

On the global stage, he hit a World Cup century against England as he led Australia to their first under-19s world crown in 14 years by upsetting India in the 2024 final.

But while Aussie U19 teammates Sam Konstas, Callum Vidler, Harry Dixon and Tom Straker made their mark last summer, Weibgen has endured a frustrating first two years on contract with Queensland as back and finger injuries meant he's had to bide his time for an opportunity at domestic level.

However, he showed glimpses of his talent last season with a clutch six on Big Bash debut for Sydney Thunder in January after coming into the XI mid-match as a concussion substitute.

He's since spent an "outrageous" season with Sunbury Cricket Club in London over the winter, scoring 1307 runs at an average of 72.61 with five centuries, one of which came against a bowling attack featuring England Test quick Gus Atkinson.

"England was probably the best thing that's happened to me. Going over there I stayed with a beautiful family at an unbelievable club," Weibgen said.

"My coach over there, John Maunders, who played a lot of county cricket, he was brilliant for me.

"He'd throw balls at me whenever and we got to work over there and looked at a couple of things I needed to improve on to be ready to go up to the next level. That paid off (against WA)."

Weibgen carried his form straight into this year's T20 Max after returning from England, teaming up with Wildermuth at the top of the order for Valley to help them reach the final, which they lost to Marnus Labuschagne's Redlands.

Weibgen celebrates his century against England in the 2024 U19 World Cup // Getty

Weibgen hit an unbeaten 57-ball 120 during the T20 tournament and was at the other end when Wildermuth slammed 159no off 70 and 129 off 55.

Now, batting together for Queensland, they put on an unbroken 59 runs for the sixth wicket against Victoria last Wednesday followed by a match-turning stand of 108 in 13 overs against WA.

"I feel so comfortable with 'Muff' (Wildermuth) down the other end," Weibgen said.

Club teammate Jack Wildermuth presented Weibgen his Bulls one-day cap last Wednesday // Getty

"We've played a lot of cricket together at Valleys opening the batting together, so to be honest it just felt like another T20 Max game out there.

"He was brilliant, he really calms me down and we work well together.

"He's got cheat codes at the moment, he's absolutely smacking them, so even his mishits go miles. It was brilliant to watch at the other end; I've got the best seat in the house."

After being pinched by the Thunder as a replacement player last season, Brisbane Heat were quick to make sure Weibgen was on their books for KFC BBL|15, signing him to a three-year deal in April.

And after his hot start this summer, he could be in line to make his first-class debut in Queensland's next game when they kick off their Sheffield Shield campaign against Tasmania at Allan Border Field on October 4.

