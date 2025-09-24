Victoria preview: New leaders named in fresh title tilt

The Vics are chock-a-block with international talent but have not won the Ruth Preddey Cup since 2004-05

After a remarkable run of winning games by the barest of margins through much of the 2024-25 WNCL season, the shoe was on the other foot when Victoria's campaign finished in heartbreaking style.

In February, Tasmania put paid to the Vics' hopes of ending a title drought that has now stretched into a third decade. The margin? A solitary run; their breakout star, Ella Hayward was on 84no and needed two to win off the game's final ball, only to sky off-spinner Molly Strano for an easy catch.

It came in a season in which Victoria had won three games by either one or two wickets. A fourth victory, that saw them trump South Australia by four wickets with only an over to spare, was also a nail-biter. Hayward on that occasion got her side home with an over to spare amid a flurry of late wickets.

The defeat to reigning champions Tasmania in Hobart was the final nail in the coffin. The real knockout blow, according to rookie head coach Andy Christie, came when they lost twice in three days to the ACT, who only won one more game for the season.

"We certainly went down to Tassie with that thought of, hang on, if we win here we're playing for a spot in the final," Christie told cricket.com.au.

"When you look back at the season and look at our results, the two losses to ACT in Canberra certainly was a bit of a hiccup for us.

"On reflection, if we'd managed to get through that we would have been playing for a home final down in Tassie, and we would have been locked in (for a top-two finish) already.

"It just goes to show how quick these things can go from being in a really good position to, 'hang on, you're missing out'."

From the perspective of producing international cricketers, Victoria continues to overachieve.

Even with Ellyse Perry returning home to NSW, the Vics have six nationally-contracted players, more than any other state. Meg Lanning, the global batting superstar who is retired from international cricket, is also on their books.

They had Hayward, Rhys McKenna and Georgia Prestwidge involved in the winter's Australia A series against India in Queensland, while there are five Victorians in the national U19 squad (again, the most of any state) currently playing Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

Yet, domestic success is frustratingly elusive.

Last season was the third in a row in which Victoria finished within touching distance of a final berth. They have now made just one WNCL decider in their past 11 seasons and not brought the Ruth Preddey Cup home since 2004-05.

Off the field, there have been issues too. Code Sports this week reported several concerning incidents in recent seasons involving both players and staff.

"We’ve been prepared over the last four years to confront behaviour that doesn’t meet the standards, rather than ignore it, and that invariably comes with some conflict, but we believe that we’re stronger for it,” Cricket Victoria chief executive Nick Cummins told Code Sports.

All this comes after - and separate to - former coach Dulip Samaraweera was banned from cricket for 20 years after Cricket Victoria found he had engaged in "utterly reprehensible" behaviour while employed by the organisation.

Christie is in his second season in charge of the WNCL side, having taken over from Samaraweera whose stint as head coach lasted just two weeks.

Kirby Short, the highly regarded former Brisbane Heat captain, has more recently joined as CV's head of female cricket. She has been instrumental in changing Victoria's leadership structure.

Sophie Molineux is again Victoria's nominal skipper but, if fit, national duties could preclude the fit-again spinning allrounder from pulling on the Big V this season.

Wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum, who is on the fringes of the Australian team, has previously taken the reins but the leadership will this summer instead fall upon the young shoulders of new co-vice-captains McKenna, 21, and Hayward, 22.

The pair were nominated by Victoria's players alongside Molineux, Lanning and Strano, who is back with her native state after four seasons with Tasmania, to form the squad's leadership group.

Hayward is fresh off a breakout season that saw her finish as Victoria's leading run scorer and wicket taker to take home the Sharon Tredrea Medal.

McKenna captained Australia's U19s at the 2023 World Cup and will formally have the C next to her name when Molineux does not feature.

But Christie and Short have stressed it is a joint role.

"It's going to be a bit of a team effort," said Christie, "and it's something that we're keen to break down the barriers of.

"Yes, you have to acknowledge a captain on a team sheet – and we will do that– but how, collectively, can we operate in a way that's really supportive of that individual?"

Part of that will be finding a greater spread of contributors outside of Lanning, Hayward, Faltum and Sophie Day, their leading performers in '24-25.

Milly Illingworth's pace should have her on the national radar if she can maintain her fitness through a full season.

The Australia A trio of McKenna, Prestwidge and Flintoff will likewise hope for more consistent WNCL campaigns than they had last summer.

Samara Dulvin, who Christie suggested has the ability to "follow in the footsteps of a Meg Lanning type of player" while also bowling leg-spin, and Indigo Noble are among the younger players pushing for more opportunities.

Luckless speedster Tayla Vlaeminck is the squad's X-factor. The 26-year-old remains contracted by CA and is continuing her rehabilitation from a shoulder injury. Christie hopes she will be playing before Christmas, either in the WNCL or WBBL.

2025-26 squad

Coach: Andrew Christie Sophie Day, Samara Dulvin, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff*, Kim Garth*, Hasrat Gill, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux*, Sasha Moloney, Indigo Noble, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland*, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck*, Georgia Wareham* Rookie: Mia Perrin Ins: Molly Strano (Tasmania), Samantha Dulvin, Indigo Noble Outs: Ellyse Perry (NSW), Sara Kennedy, Poppy Gardner, Jas Nevins * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Last season

Fifth (six wins, six defeats)

Possible XI for first WNCL match

Sophie Reid, Nicole Faltum (wk), Ella Hayward (c), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Prestwidge, Hasrat Gill, Molly Strano, Milly Illingworth, Sophie Day

Aussie player availability

Following the ODI World Cup and the WBBL, Australia host India for a multi-format series in February and March before flying out to the West Indies for another multi-format series.

That leaves the contingent of Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham as unlikely starters for the Vics this season. Both Flintoff and Vlaeminck were nursing injuries through the off-season; the former is set for an earlier return than the latter.

Faltum meanwhile should return in time for the Vics' season opener against NSW after being a reserve for Australia's three-ODI series in India leading into the World Cup.

Lanning meanwhile will miss games when the India's WPL gets underway in the new year.

The inside word with head coach Andy Christie

The pre-season

In addition to the players who took part in the winter 'A' series, Victoria's squad spent time in Mildura and the Sunshine Coast during the off-season, while several players also took part in Queensland's T20 Max competition.

"Our evolution over the past few years and the fortunate opportunities we're having now is the girls can play more (through the pre-season)," said Christie.

"The two experiences that we had as a squad up at the Sunny Coast and Mildura were great, complemented by sending a number of the girls up to the T20 Max this year.

"How do we train less play more? That's been the general theme over the last few years. It's been about, 'how do we keep exposing them to game situations and game stressors', so when they turn up and when they need to perform come WNCL they've had exposure to that."

Areas for improvement

"We've got four games before the Spring Challenge, and it's making sure regardless of personnel and who's available, how do we make sure we maximize the opportunity to go out there and perform? We're certainly keen to off the back of last year to keep building on some individual performances, and keen to see where players can continue to grow. It's nice to see players' recognition in the Australia A teams and the like. So obviously some of our players are doing the right things and moving in the right direction. How do we put that now together as a team?"

What next for Ella Hayward?

03:12 Play video Hayward leads Vics to victory with first WNCL ton

"When you plot it on a graph and you look at her progression over the last few years, it was certainly a standout season. So she's certainly one that's looking to continue to grow and improve. The conversation with her has been about not expecting it to happen again, but looking at, 'how do I improve my game even more? What are the areas I need to get better at?' So she's certainly not resting on her laurels and expecting the same. She's someone that's stepping into a bit more of a leadership role for us this year, which the playing group have had a big say in. The wider group are acknowledging her importance within the squad."

How has Molly Strano fitted back into the squad?

"On one hand, she feels like she's completely new to the environment, and on the other, she has such a proud history of being involved in Victorian cricket for many, many years. To have her back is terrific. Just Molly being Molly, her energy, her enthusiasm, her competitiveness, but also the fun that she has at the same time. It's really helped the squad just balance out and she's multi-skilled player that can bowl any phase of the game, so we'll certainly look to utilise that."

The Meg Lanning luxury

02:58 Play video Teammates share their favourite legendary Lanning moments

"She's just amazing with the time and consideration that she puts in. I think she could be excused for just taking the easy road, but she's certainly someone that's really invested. Even in the last 12-18 months, the shift in her enthusiasm for this group has been significant for, not just the younger players, but the whole group and the staff as well. She'll be one that we certainly lean on to support the leadership group."

Player to watch

"Just going off recency up at the Sunshine Coast, Hazrat Gill is probably one to watch. She took a bag of five wickets on, yes, a spin friendly wicket, but you've still got to put the ball in the right spots. Outside Georgia Wareham, having that leg spinner in your line-up (is important). She's someone that is getting outside that pathway system, and she's been in this environment for a little bit and is really clear on expectations. She's such a student of the game and is very thoughtful and understands her own game and what her strengths are. I think, given the opportunity, if and when that comes, she'll certainly be one that will impact games across the summer."

Young guns

"Rhys (McKenna) and Ella (Hayward) are young from a leadership perspective, they're certainly ones to continue to look at. Sixteen-year-old Indigo Noble is the other obvious one. She's still balancing school and those commitments, but she had some early exposure last year in the Spring Challenge for the Melbourne Stars. She's one that can impact the game with bat, ball and field."

Team to beat

"It's always hard to go past the former champions, New South Wales. I think they've got a really nice balance of youth and experience and are really well-led by some of the senior players that have been in that space for a while. Queensland made the final and were a great team to watch and play against all year. South Australia as well – they're the three that were up there last year, I certainly expect them to be up there again. I think the competition on the whole is so tight. We found last year that no matter who you play, if you drop a game, it's going to impact your season. So I expect it to be really tight again."

Full schedule

September 26 v NSW, Junction Oval

September 28 v NSW, Junction Oval

October 8 v Tasmania, Junction Oval

October 10 v Tasmania, Junction Oval

January 6 v ACT, EPC Solar Park

January 8 v ACT, EPC Solar Park

February 3 v South Australia, Karen Rolton Oval

February 5 v South Australia, Karen Rolton Oval

February 21 v Western Australia, Junction Oval

February 23 v Western Australia, Junction Oval

March 12 v Queensland, Allan Border Field

March 14 v Queensland, Allan Border Field