Big Bash great Richardson switches allegiances ahead of BBL|15

The Sydney Sixers have added Kane Richardson to their squad for the new campaign

The Sydney Sixers have come one step closer to finalising their roster for KFC BBL|15 by signing veteran quick Kane Richardson.

Richardson was a title winner during his eight years at the Melbourne Renegades, playing a vital role in BBL|08 which saw the 'Gades topple cross-town rivals Melbourne Stars in the final.

After beginning his T20 journey with South Australia in January 2009 in the state-based Big Bash, he played the first six seasons of the reformed BBL competition with the Adelaide Strikers.

It's a big boost to the pace depth of the Sixers who now have three of the league's highest wicket-takers on their list with Richardson (fourth overall with 141 wickets) joining stalwarts Sean Abbott (first, 175) and Ben Dwarshuis (third, 148).

The Sixers have England international Sam Curran and Hayden Kerr as left-arm pace options and have also signed Victorian quick Mitch Perry.

Sydney Sixers BBL|15 squad (so far): Sean Abbott, Babar Azam, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith.

"I've always admired (the Sixers)," Richardson said on the Unplayable Podcast.

"(They're) strong, always competitive, always in the finals."

"For me and my career, it's now hoping to play for a team where I can play some meaningful games.

"I'm doubting that I'll play every game but to play a supportive role to a really strong bowling group in an experienced team really appealed to me. Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis leading the way, (they are) two of the best Big Bash bowlers we've produced so really can't wait to pull on the magenta."

Richardson has been capped by Australia 61 times, with his most recent international coming in India in November 2023.

His career BBL economy rate is 7.83 and he has the most wickets in the death overs (the final five of the innings) in BBL history, tied on 83 with Andrew Tye.

Richardson, 34, admitted the lure of his former hometown Adelaide was a consideration in potentially rejoining the Strikers. It's understood Test star and former teammate Travis Head was keen to reunite with his good friend.

"There were a couple of teams I was really interested in joining, one being Adelaide who I (previously) played for," Richardson said.

"Just purely for off-field (reasons), being around family at Christmas would have been lovely. And I miss the Adelaide Oval.

"But they went in a different direction with their overseas quicks, and that's fine."

On the Sixers' home track the Sydney Cricket Ground, Richardson has a strong record which has seen him collect 12 wickets across nine matches, three of which were international matches.

And unsurprisingly the right-armer correlates Sixers success to the storied venue.

"I have a lot of memories of a short boundary and Jordan Silk destroying me to it… (at least) now he'll be on my team," Richardson said.

"It's such a great place to play. It's always the highlight of the schedule, when it comes out, (to see) when you're playing at the SCG.

"There's something about that ground when they're on a roll."

The Sixers have two list spots still to fill before the fifteenth season of the competition where the team in magenta will be hunting their fourth crown.