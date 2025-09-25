'Here to play': Why the Thunder wanted Ashwin

The Indian superstar is the fifth spinner on the club's list for BBL|15

Ravichandran Ashwin could bat up the order for the Sydney Thunder with the David Warner-led side banking on bulk allrounders to balance their XI in KFC BBL|15.

Ashwin, who will become the first capped Indian men's player to feature in the Big Bash after signing to play for the Thunder in January, is the fifth spinner on the club's list for this season.

The Indian superstar joins fellow offie Chris Green, leg-spinners Tanveer Sangha and Shadab Khan and left-arm finger spinner Tom Andrews.

10:44 Play video Every Ravichandran Ashwin Test wicket on Australian soil

But Thunder boss Trent Copeland says Ashwin's batting – he has scored six Test centuries – gives coach Trevor Bayliss options when shaping his team for the second half of the season, when the 39-year-old is available.

Those games include Thunder's trip to the Gabba to face Brisbane Heat on January 10, their clash with Melbourne Renegades at Engie Stadium (January 12) and the Sydney Smash at the SCG (January 16) where Steve Smith and Babar Azam are expected to play for the Sixers. Ashwin is also available for finals should the Thunder qualify.

Sydney Thunder BBL|15 squad (so far): Wes Agar (contracted until BBL|15), Tom Andrews (BBL|15), Ravichandran Ashwin (BBL|15), Cameron Bancroft (BBL|17), Sam Billings (BBL|16), Ollie Davies (BBL|15), Lockie Ferguson (BBL|15), Matt Gilkes (BBL|15), Chris Green (BBL|16), Ryan Hadley (BBL|15), Shadab Khan (BBL|15), Sam Konstas (BBL|18), Nathan McAndrew (BBL|15), Blake Nikitaras (BBL|15), Daniel Sams (BBL|15), Tanveer Sangha (BBL|17), David Warner (BBL|15)

Ashwin has nominated for the ILT20 auction to be held on Wednesday. When those commitments end will determine if he plays additional matches for the Thunder in January.

Copeland isn't putting any limitations on all the Thunder's spinners lining up together, particularly given Ashwin, Shadab, Green and Andrews, as well as quick Daniel Sams are proven allrounders.

"Particularly at our home deck, there's probably a greater opportunity for maximal spin output, albeit the wicket is going to be significantly better this year than it was last year," Copeland told cricket.com.au.

"People will often gravitate towards, 'Oh, that's four spinners'. But Tom Andrews too, they're in the category of allrounders.

"Whether you're a fast-bowling allrounder or you're a spin bowler, I think the fact that they are genuine batters – and Ash has batted in the top three for IPL franchises quite a lot – there's flexibility and options there.

"We don't know what Sam Konstas is going to be doing. There's numerous avenues for this to work, so yes, (they can play together) is the answer."

Ashwin has batted in every position during his Indian Premier League career except No.11, including three innings opening and four at first drop where he hit his top T20 score of 50 in 2022.

But his best position in the format is No.5 where he's averaging 26.50 with a strike-rate of 131 from seven innings.

"There is no exact answer," said Copeland on where he sees Ashwin slotting into the Thunder side. "But I think the thing we really lack that we try to address through the draft and ongoing with our domestic signings … is just way more guys that can do both, if not all three skill sets: fielding, batting, bowling.

"(Ashwin's) exactly in that category. Chris Green is in the form of his life; Dan Sams was playing good cricket at the CPL (Caribbean Premier League).

"We're just getting deeper and deeper with our batting group."

Ashwin didn't nominate for the BBL's overseas player draft in June but has been granted special consideration by the league's technical committee to play in BBL|15 after his IPL retirement resulted in a "material change" in his availability for the tournament.

Special day and hence a special beginning.



They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today🤓.



Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2025

While Indian women's players have long played in domestic leagues around the world, including the Weber WBBL, only retired Indian men's players are permitted to play in foreign T20 leagues.

Ashwin retired from international cricket halfway through last summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia and from the IPL last month. He will be among just a handful of Indian men's players to represent T20 franchises outside of the IPL.

"As soon as I saw his, 'I'm retiring from the IPL' post, I was straight on (the phone) to many people, including trying to get to Ash direct and speaking to people like (Big Bash talent acquisition boss) Trent Woodhill," Copeland said.

"I think it's very loud and clear to everyone what the multicultural opportunities in Western Sydney are right now and our fan base is becoming more and more authentically multicultural, which I absolutely love. It's so unique for us, and we are also really clear on what that means for us, so this was a no brainer.

"It's a pretty cool moment for us and a great message to our supporters, fans, players and the rest of the league that the Thunder are here to play. When we see opportunities, we go at it."

01:59 Play video Ashwin announces bombshell retirement

Despite having just signed with the club, Copeland said Ashwin was already eyeing the opportunity to work with fellow his Thunder spinners during BBL|15.

"He's a very competitive guy but one of the most impressive things has been before I even mentioned a thing about our club, he said, 'I loved what Sam Billings did for you guys last year as the overseas player. And if I was to play there, I would really want to make sure I leave a positive impact on Tanveer Sangha and Chris Green'," Copeland said.

"(His impact is) endless, really. It's partly how (he) actually bowls the ball ... particularly given his Carrom ball and other things, that he's still got it firmly in his armoury. But also, how on earth do you deal with the pressure of being an Indian cricketer? How do you deliver in the biggest moments? How do you talk your way through those in your mind when you've got doubt?

"That's the stuff you just can't put a price on.

"He's passionate about potentially learning to be a coach in the future and that stuff is absolute gold dust for our guys. And not just the spinners, this is going to be for all our players and even to challenge the likes of Davey (Warner) and Sam Billings and others to stay at the top of their game too."