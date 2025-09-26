Recruit O'Neil steers Queensland to tense win over WA

Heather Graham hit 90 before her departure for the World Cup but it was Queensland's day as they remained unbeaten in 2025-26

09:59 Play video Western Australia v Queensland | WNCL

Recent Queensland recruit Annie O'Neil has steered Queensland to a tense two-wicket win over Western Australia to continue the Fire's unbeaten start to the season.

O'Neil hit 86no from 77 deliveries as Queensland reeled in WA's 5-272 with 16 balls to spare at the WACA Ground, aided by No.10 Nicola Hancock's 11no.

The pair put on an unbeaten 42 ninth-wicket stand to take the points, as Queensland made it two from two against WA.

01:53 Play video Graham falls just short in pre-World Cup tune-up

O'Neil had earlier shared a crucial 99-run sixth-wicket stand with experienced former England batter Lauren Winfield-Hill, but when Queensland lost 3-35 to slip to 8-235, WA had looked in the box seat before Hancock's steady hand helped O'Neil seal victory.

Former South Australian batter O’Neil was uncontracted through the preseason, but made her debut for Queensland in Wednesday's opening game of the season, having earned a shot with the Fire following an impressive KFC T20 Max campaign for Western Suburbs earlier this month.

Earlier, Heather Graham's 90 laid the foundation for the WA innings, in her final appearance before she flies out to join the Australia World Cup squad in India after receiving a late injury call-up to replace Grace Harris.

Mikayla Hinkley struck a half-century, while opener Chloe Piparo (35) and No.5 Mathilda Carmichael (37) also made useful contributions.