NSW begin title defence with tight win over Vics

It was far from easy by the Breakers are on the board in 2025-26

New South Wales’ English star Georgia Adams, with help from a next-gen star, has guided the Breakers to a season-opening three-wicket victory against Victoria in Melbourne.

The reigning WNCL champions found themselves in a bit of strife at 5-80 in pursuit of the Vics' 181, but Adams showed composure on a pitch that proved hard to score on all day to finish on 45 not out.

Her unbroken 53-run partnership for the eighth wicket with 15-year-old Caoimhe Bray (27no) was the largest of the match and came at the perfect time just as Victoria's spinners were threatening to put the clamp on the contest.

Adams, who has this season relinquished the NSW captaincy to Lauren Cheatle, came in at the unusually low position of No.7 but was still able to deliver the match's highest individual score.

Earlier, new skipper Cheatle began in trademark fashion by bowling opener Nicole Faltum with a gorgeous in-swinger, setting the tone for what would be a tough day with the bat.

Every Victorian batter bar No.9 Georgia Prestwidge made double figures but none went larger than Hasrat Gill's 34.

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning was furious with herself as she knocked off her own leg bail while winding up for a cut shot, ending her knock on 13.

Cheatle, Bray and veterans Sam Bates and Sarah Coyte all finished with two wickets apiece in a well-rounded bowling display.

Recent Australia A representative Prestwidge got the home side's defence off to a great start with two wickets in her first three overs, NSW's gun openers Katie Mack (18) and Tahlia Wilson (4).

And when debutant Zoe Samuel had Anika Learoyd caught at cover and Ella Hayward dismissed Claire Moore, NSW were 4-54 and in lots of trouble.

But the calm head of Adams and the fearlessness of Bray ensured the Breakers' title defence would begin with a win.