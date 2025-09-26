Dual centuries set up South Australia's statement win

South Australia's top order fired in their season opener against Tasmania

Twin tons to Courtney Webb and Maddie Penna set South Australia's 36-run win in a high-scoring clash against Tasmania.

SA posted a massive 5-330 after Penna (109) and then Webb (123no) raised the bat on a glorious pitch at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

The pair put on 197 runs for the third wicket after both openers Emma de Broughe (23) and Bridget Patterson (37) had both got starts following captain Jemma Barsby's decision to bat first at the toss.

Penna hit 16 powerful boundaries in a run-a-ball innings while Webb's was even quicker, reaching her ton off 78 balls and striking at 130.85 for her entire knock.

Courtney Sippel, playing her first match for Tasmania after leaving Queensland, took 1-51 and claimed three catches.

England allrounder Kathryn Bryce (3-60) was the most effective Tigers bowler on the flat track.

Tasmania made a strong start by reaching 87 without loss as Rachel Trenaman (40) and Lizelle Lee (65) set a strong platform.

But after a sharp caught and bowled from Barsby that sent Tigers gun Nicola Carey on her way for 24, the visitors lost 5-57 as SA's spin-heavy attack took control amid the rapidly rising required run rate.

The margin would have been far greater if not for the unbeaten 87-run stand between No.8 Hayley Silver-Holmes (34no) and No.9 Sippel (50no) who hit a flurry of boundaries after the result was beyond doubt.

New recruit Isabella Malgioglio, who had previously represented NSW, impressed with 2-59 while opening bowler Courtney Neale was the game's most economical finishing with 1-35 (with a maiden) from her 10 overs.