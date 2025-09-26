KL, Sudharsan boss India A's big chase to take win, series

KL Rahul posted an unbeaten 176 as India A chased over 400 against Australia A

Test veteran KL Rahul has led India A to victory in their four-day match against Australia A in Lucknow after tonning up alongside Sai Sudharsan.

Chasing a victory target of 412, Rahul showed all the poise of a 63-Test stalwart to finish unbeaten on 176 (210 balls, 16 fours, four sixes) and lead the hosts to 5-413 on Friday's fourth and final day.

Rahul received great support from Sudharsan, who followed his first-innings 75 with a gritty even 100 (172 balls, nine fours, one six) before being caught off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

The 33-year-old Rahul retired hurt on 74 late on day three with an unspecified injury but returned to the crease early on day four after Todd Murphy dismissed MJ Suthar for five.

Spinner Murphy was the leading Australian wicket-taker, claiming 3-114 in the second innings after taking two in the Indians' first dig.

The home side may have won the match, but the tourists could take some positives out of the game.

Batting at No.3, captain Nathan McSweeney scored a composed and deliberate 74 off 162 balls (10 fours) in Australia's first innings of 420.

He shared an 86-run partnership with incumbent Test opener Sam Konstas (49 off 91 balls, seven fours), who is one of his main rivals for a berth in the Australian team.

Allrounder Jack Edwards (88 off 78, 11 fours, one six), spinner Murphy (76 off 89, 12 fours, one six) and paceman Henry Thornton (32no off 46, three fours, one six) also chipped in.

When India A went in to reply, Thornton (4-36 off 10 overs) and Murphy (2-48 off 123.5 overs) helped restrict the home side to just 194.

Sudharsan offered the only real resistance, top-scoring with 75 off 140 balls (six fours, one six).

When the Aussies batted a second time, McSweeney remained unbeaten on 85 (149 balls, 10 fours, one six) as the tourists were bundled out for just 185.

Konstas was an early casualty, dismissed for just three.

Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe (50 off 48, eight fours) was the only other Australian to make any major inroads.

McSweeney has played three Tests for Australia, opening the batting alongside veteran Usman Khawaja, but was unable to hold his place after gathering just 72 runs at 14.4, with a top score of 39.

He and Konstas are among leading contenders to open this year when England tour for another highly anticipated Ashes series.

Konstas is hoping to retain his place at the top of the order, and has been impressing with his willingness to curb his natural attacking instincts to play a more anchoring, responsible role.

After bursting on to the scene last summer, including an audacious half-century on his Test debut against India, the teenager managed scores of just 3, 5, 25, 0, 17 and 0 in the West Indies earlier this year.

His first-dig 49 in Lucknow followed an excellent 109 and 27 not out in the previous four-dayer against India A at the same venue last week.

Australia A tour of India

India A four-day squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vice-captain, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur. Second match only: KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj

Australia A four-day squad: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton. Second match only: Will Sutherland

September 16-19: First four-day match: Match drawn

September 23-26: Second four-day match, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, 3pm AEST

India A one-day squad (first match): Rajat Patidar (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

India A one-day squad (second and third matches): Tilak Varma (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

Australia A one-day squad: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Lachlan Hearne, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland, Henry Thornton

September 30: First one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur, 3pm AEST

October 3: Second one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur, 3pm AEST

October 5: Third one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur, 4pm AEDT