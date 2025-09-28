Tigers bounce back with emphatic win over South Australia

Nicola Carey starred with the ball as Tasmania claimed their first win of the 2025-26 WNCL season

10:00 Play video South Australia v Tasmania | WNCL

Tasmania have bounced back to claim their first points of the Women's National Cricket League season, cruising to a six-wicket win over South Australia.

Two days after going down to SA by 36 runs in their tournament opener, the Tigers responded with an inspired display with the ball led by Nicola Carey.

Carey (4-48) set the tone from ball one of the match at Karen Rolton Oval, producing a hooping in-swinger to bowl SA opener Emma de Broughe.

It was one of four wickets for the former Australia allrounder, who also accounted for first-game centurions Maddie Penna (4) and Courtney Web (14).

Teetering at 5-74, Ellie Johnston (63) and Jemma Barsby (45) put on 81 for the sixth wicket to help save SA's blushes, but their total of 196 all out was always going to be tough to defend in famously batting-friendly conditions.

Tasmania opener Lizelle Lee set the tone with a 42-ball 60, before she was dismissed by Amanda-Jade Wellington (3-41), who followed up by removing Carey for a duck the same over.

Elyse Villani (9) and Naomi Stalenberg (2) also fell cheaply as Tasmania lost 4-21, but opener Rachel Trenaman (75no) batted through, joined by Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce (41no) as they steered the Tigers to their target in 35.2 overs.

Tasmania next travel to Victoria in early October, while South Australia will not play again until January, with a bye in round two ahead of the WBBL season break.