Maxwell out of trans-Tasman tour after nasty training mishap

Star allrounder replaced by Josh Philippe for the three-match T20 series after a Mitch Owen blow fractured his forearm in the nets

Glenn Maxwell is set for a stint on the sidelines after a Mitchell Owen rocket fractured his forearm at training in the lead up to Australia's T20 tour of New Zealand.

Maxwell was struck on the wrist by a ball while bowling to big-hitter Owen in the nets at Mount Maunganui ahead of the three-game series against the Black Caps, which begins on Wednesday (4.15pm AEST).

Cricket Australia confirmed this morning the 36-year-old had been ruled out for the series with NSW wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe called up as his replacement.

Maxwell will seek a specialist review on his forearm over the coming days once he arrives home with a timeline for his return unclear.

Recalled allrounder Matthew Short was batting in the adjoining net at Tauranga's Bay Oval when Maxwell was struck: "I saw it out of the corner of my eye.

"We're training under a marquee, so it's really echo-y and loud," Short told cricket.com.au.

"I saw (Owen) smoked it and then the aftermath – it hit Maxi on the wrist. It didn't sound good.

"(Owen) is not the guy you want to be bowling to in T20 training, that's for sure.

"Maxi's been there and gone through that (serious injuries) a couple of times now – he was a bit disappointed but it's just like any other injury. I'm sure he'll get through it."

It's the second late injury blow for Australia ahead of the clash to decide the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy with Josh Inglis replaced by Alex Carey after suffering a right calf strain earlier this month.

It's another unfortunate injury for Maxwell after he fractured his leg when a friend fell on it at a 50th birthday party three years ago, an injury which required surgery and which he still manages today.

He also was concussed at the 2023 World Cup when he fell off the back of a golf cart.

Maxwell faces a race against time to be fit for Australia's next T20 engagement, a five-match home series against India beginning in a month's time.

Both series form an important part of Mitch Marsh's side's build up to next year's men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"It's probably the start of that," allrounder Marcus Stoinis told reporters at Mount Maunganui yesterday.

"I'm sure there's a picture in the head of the selectors of what they want to do and how they want the team lining up come that World Cup, so I think it's going to be a nice build in for everyone.

"It's always a good challenge (playing New Zealand). They're a great team and they perform so well in the big tournaments as well, so it's definitely something we look forward to."

Stoinis, who wasn't part of Australia's recent T20 series wins over West Indies and South Africa, will be in line to slot straight into Maxwell's middle-order role in New Zealand alongside fellow power-hitters Tim David and Mitch Owen.

Stoinis returns to Australia's T20 squad for the first time since November last year following stints with beaten Indian Premier League finalists Punjab Kings and Hundred runners-up Trent Rockets during the Australian winter.

Maxwell, who retired from one-day internationals earlier this year, had been in sparkling touch to start the domestic summer with a 73-ball century for Victoria in their opening One-Day Cup match a fortnight ago.

He also hit a 36-ball unbeaten 62 in Australia's most recent T20I against South Africa in Cairns in August.

Philippe, his replacement, also arrives in New Zealand in fine form with scores of 123 not out and 50 for Australia A during this month's four-day tour of India.

The 28-year-old has played 12 T20 internationals, with his most recent appearance coming in India in December 2023.

Pat Cummins is also missing from the trans-Tasman T20 tour as he undergoes rehabilitation for lumbar bone stress ahead of this summer's Ashes, while Mitchell Starc has retired from T20 internationals.

Cameron Green, who impressed in his new T20 role at No.4 against the Windies and South Africa, is also absent as he starts the Sheffield Shield season with Western Australia to prioritise his return to bowling in competitive matches in the build-up to the first Test against England on November 21.

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

First T20: October 1, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4.15pm AEST

Second T20: October 3, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4.15pm AEST

First T20: October 4, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 4.15pm AEST

New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel