All the round one Sheffield Shield squads as they drop

The Shield is back for another summer, and you can find all the latest team news for round one right here

The Sheffield Shield returns for another season this Saturday with round one action in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

Reigning champions South Australia host Victoria at Adelaide Oval, last season's runners-up Queensland face Tasmania in at Allan Border Field and Western Australia taking on NSW at the WACA Ground.

While Australia's men's T20 squad are in New Zealand and the 'A' one-day side are in India, there will still be plenty of Test stars and hopefuls in action in round one, including Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for Queensland, Beau Webster for Tasmania and Cameron Green for WA.

Queensland v Tasmania, Allan Border Field, October 4-7

Queensland squad: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Benji Floros, Hayden Kerr, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mitchell Swepson, Hugh Weibgen, Jack Wildermuth

Usman Khawaja has been named by Queensland for his first match of the home summer as he begins his build towards this summer's Ashes as the Marnus Labuschagne-led Bulls host Tasmania.

Khawaja, who also played in Queensland's Shield final loss to SA last season, sat out the Bulls opening two 50-over matches following a prearranged agreement between Cricket Australia and Queensland to prioritise his preparation for the start of the Shield season.

Rising star and Australia's 2024 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, Hugh Weibgen, has been included for a potential first-class debut following his match-winning one-day century against WA last week in just his second match senior game for Queensland.

Experienced quick Mark Steketee will miss the match with a hamstring injury but is hopeful of playing his first match of the season in next Thursday's 50-over clash with the Tigers, while batter Lachlan Hearne and pace bowlers Tom Straker and Xavier Bartlett are unavailable due to Australia A's one-day series in India.

Tasmania squad: To be announced

Tasmania aren't expected to announce their squad until Friday but it's anticipated Test allrounder Beau Webster will be included, as will last season's leading run-scorer, Jake Weatherald, who will be out to stake a claim for an Ashes call up during the early rounds of the season.

Will Caleb Jewell return to the top of the order to partner him against Queensland following his 1000-run county campaign for Derbyshire over the winter? Allrounder Mitch Owen and spinner Matt Kuhnemann won't be available for round one as they're in New Zealand with Australia's T20 squad, opening the door for 20-year-old offie Raf MacMillan to start the season for the Tigers.

South Australia v Victoria, Adelaide Oval, October 4-7

SA squad: To be announced

Victoria squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Blake MacDonald, Cam McClure, David Moody, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Mitch Perry, Tom Rogers, Doug Warren

Ashes hopeful Scott Boland headlines Victoria's squad for their trip to Adelaide to take on title holders South Australia, along with fellow spearhead Fergus O'Neil, who has returned from Australia A duty in India. Also spending part of the winter with Australia A were batters Campbell Kellaway and rising star Oliver Peake.

Peter Handscomb takes the reins for this match with Will Sutherland still in India with Australia A, along with Todd Murphy, Harry Dixon and Sam Elliott, while Matt Short is in New Zealand playing T20 internationals for Australia. Handscomb and batter Marcus Harris both spent the wicket playing in the County Championship in the UK.

The Vics started the season losing both One-Day Cup matches and coach Chris Rogers has already read the riot act to his charges, saying: "We have regrouped and reminded ourselves why we are here – to represent Victoria, fight for every run and wicket, and ultimately come out with the points."

Western Australia v NSW, WACA Ground, October 4-7

WA squad: To be announced

NSW squad: To be announced

Test spinner Nathan Lyon will captain NSW in their season opener, standing in for regular state skipper Jack Edwards who is unavailable due to Australia A's one-day series in India. Lyon, who captained South Australia once previously in the Sheffield Shield back in 2012, becomes the Blues' 122nd first-class captain.

"Leading New South Wales is a huge honour," Lyon said. "I've been fortunate to play under some great captains for NSW and Australia and am proud to carry that mantle in Jack's absence. This trip to Perth is the perfect opportunity for our squad to hit the ground running this Shield season – we're well prepared and ready to go."

Also absent for the Blues in round one is Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Philippe and Adam Zampa who are with Australia's T20 side in New Zealand, while joining Edwards in the 'A' squad is Tanveer Sangha and Lachlan Shaw. However, incumbent Test opener Sam Konstas has returned from India following the two first-class matches and will play for NSW this weekend.