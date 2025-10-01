Ashes Rewind: Gilchrist shines in Perth classic

Re-live a memorable day of Ashes cricket, ball-by-ball, as we countdown to the 2025-26 series

To celebrate the countdown to the men's Ashes reaching 50 days, we're going to replay a full day's play from a classic Australia-England match.

We landed on day three of the 2006 Perth Test with the Aussies hunting a victory to regain the Ashes after wins in the first two matches of the series.

Australia hold a slim 29-run lead from the first innings and on day three we'll see big contributions from Michael Hussey, Michael Clarke and Adam Gilchrist.

Tune into the stream from 10:30am AEST on Thursday October 2 on the CA Live app and cricket.com.au's YouTube channel and follow the hashtag #AshesRewind on socials.

There will be an Ashes Rewind for the 50-day mark for each city of the series too, so keep an eye out for the following dates: