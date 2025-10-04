Marsh joins elite club with maiden T20I ton as Aussies clinch series

Captain Mitch Marsh hit his first T20 international century to fire Australia to a 2-0 series win

Mitch Marsh's first T20 international century has inspired Australia to a stunning two-wicket win over New Zealand.

The touring captain played a lone hand in chasing down the Black Caps' 9-156 at Mount Maunganui with a glorious unbeaten 103 from 52 balls.

Only two other batters – Mitch Owen and Sean Abbott – reached double figures as Marsh carried Australia home with two overs to spare.

Marsh whacked seven sixes and eight fours in his eighth hundred for Australia, adding to his four ODI and three Test tons.

He is the sixth Australian to score centuries in all three international formats after Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Josh Inglis and Beth Mooney.

"It's a good one," Marsh said.

"A little bit of pressure there at the end, but it's great to win an away series in New Zealand.

"When you're going like that, it's important to keep going.

"I actually loved our intent with the bat, and that's how we're playing at the moment.

Australia clinched the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy 2-0 // Getty

"It was probably nice to get home in the end ... a little closer than we would have liked."

James Neesham's 4-26 gave the Black Caps a fighting chance of squaring the series after Australia had already retained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

Australia took the series 2-0 after Friday's second match was washed out.

Wet weather continued to hover on Saturday, with the start of play delayed by 15 minutes after Marsh won the toss and elected to field first.

Rain forced the teams from the field briefly after just two overs of New Zealand's innings.

But star quick Josh Hazlewood (2-26) was able to make it an immediate impact, removing out-of-form Black Caps opener Devon Conway (0) and No.3 Tim Robinson (13).

Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert played an important knock, but was dismissed by Xavier Bartlett (2-25) for 48 off 35 balls.

Tim Seifert taking matters into his own hands 🤩 #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/evEeMbuF6O — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 4, 2025

Sean Abbott wreaked havoc on the lower order, finishing with figures of 3-25.

Big-hitting Tim David pulled off a stunning catch to help dismiss Mark Chapman (4) to give Abbott his first wicket.

Kiwi captain Michael Bracewell (26) and allrounder Neesham (25) were able to do some damage late in the innings, smashing 17 from one Marcus Stoinis over.

But Neesham fell to Bartlett before he was able to truly lift New Zealand's score up towards a difficult total for the tourists.

Both teams went in unchanged after just 13 balls were bowled in game two.

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

First T20: Australia won by six wickets

Second T20: No result

First T20: Australia won by three wickets

New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel