Green strikes second ball as Bancroft falls in bizarre fashion

Cameron Bancroft may have been desperately unlucky as the bowlers dominated on day two at the WACA Ground

Western Australia opener and Test hopeful Cameron Bancroft has fallen victim to a bizarre dismissal in their Sheffield Shield match against NSW.

After rain ruined most of day one, 14 wickets fell on Sunday in Perth to put the visitors narrowly in front.

Resuming on 3-35, NSW were dismissed for 170 and then had WA floundering at 7-116.

Bancroft mirrored NSW opener Sam Konstas (4) as Ashes top order contenders who found the going tough in their first innings at the WACA Ground.

The WA opener had made 10 when a superb delivery from opening bowler Ryan Hadley appeared to have him caught behind.

Has Cameron Bancroft just fallen to the luckiest unluckiest dismissal? 🤔 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/4ANe58Ey2Y — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 5, 2025

But replays suggested the noise might not have been an edge, but the ball glancing the off bail on the way through to wicketkeeper Matthew Gilkes.

The bail wobbled but stayed put – meaning Bancroft would have been not out had the umpire not put their finger up following the caught behind appeal.

In better news for Test hopefuls, WA allrounder Cameron Green took a wicket with his second ball back bowling at first-class level for the first time since his back surgery late last year.

He finished with 1-13 from four overs with two maidens.

Will Salzmann top scored for NSW with 43 and Gilkes made 37 for NSW, while Ashton Agar took three wickets late in the innings.

Agar (18) and Matthew Kelly (20) came together with WA struggling at 7-84, surviving to stumps.

Hilton Cartwright made 34, while Hadley had taken 3-29 from 12 overs.

