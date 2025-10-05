India swarm past Pakistan, bug infestation to remain unbeaten

Insects stopped play for a period as India and Pakistan played out another drama-filled match in their World Cup clash in Colombo

India rolled to an 88-run win against Pakistan to go top of the ICC Women's World Cup in a match laden with controversy and bizarre goings on.

Three wickets apiece to Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma saw Pakistan bundled out for 159 to slump to two defeats in as many matches and fall well short of India's 247, an innings that had to be halted for an impromptu fumigation because of a flying bug infestation.

The match in Colombo, where all Pakistan's games are being played due to political tensions with India, started with no handshake between the captains pre-game, replicating the recent men's matches at the Asia Cup.

The coin toss became even more bizarre with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana calling "tails" as India's Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the coin, but match referee Shandre Fritz apparently misheard and announced "heads is the call" on the broadcast. The coin landed heads, it was announced Pakistan had won the toss, neither captain raised any objection, and Sana opted to bowl first.

On a pitch difficult to bat on India No.3 Harleen Deol top scored with 46 from 65 balls, while Richa Ghosh threw the bat for 35no from 20 balls that lifted India to 247.

Pakistan, who bowled tight lines, were left to rue Diana Baig's no-ball that was caught off Jemimah Rodrigues when she was on 2. The free hit was smashed to the boundary and Rodrigues and Deol added 45 together, 32 of them from the blade of the reprieved Rodrigues.

Flying insects that had swarmed throughout the first innings, and Pakistan bowlers had called for bug spray which was sprayed around the crease at both ends.

Eventually, after 34 overs, players and officials left the field as a gas-masked man fumigated the area, shrouding the entire playing surface in a smoky fog.

Play was delayed for about 15 minutes. The bugs returned about 10 minutes later, albeit in a less intense quantity.

Baig finished with 4-69 as Pakistan bowled India out for the first time in a women's ODI from the last ball of the innings.

The match's most controversial moment came early in Pakistan's innings when opener Muneeba Ali was run out.

The left-hander was struck on the pad by Goud, and while the lbw appeal was unsuccessful, Deepti collected the loose ball and threw down the stumps. Replays showed Muneeba had grounded her bat before the ball was even in the picture and a 'not out' decision from the third umpire Kerrin Klaaste went up on the big screen in the ground.

However, before the game restarted, the third umpire looked again, with replays showing that at the moment when ball hit the stumps and dislodged the bails, Muneeba had lifted her bat and was out of her crease.

The third umpire changed her decision to 'out' to spark Pakistan protests – including captain Sana instructing Muneeba not to leave the field – although eventually the dismissal stood.

Batters attempting a run or diving into their ground are given leeway if the bat bounces up after initially making their ground.

Ball-tracking replays later showed an lbw review would have had Muneeba out.

Pakistan rallied behind Sidra Amin's 81 from 105 balls – having been dropped three times – and put on 69 for the fourth wicket with Natalia Pervaiz (33).

After Pervaiz was caught off the bowling of Goud Pakistan fell away, slipping from 4-102 to 159 all out in 11 overs.

The result saw India leapfrog Australia with two wins from as many matches after the Aussies had a washout in their first match in Colombo against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan face Australia in the Sri Lankan capital on Wednesday.

