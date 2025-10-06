Shield watch: Marnus credits renewed focus after big hundred

Catch up on all the standout performances, as well as how the big names fared on day three

Marnus Labuschagne's push for a Test recall is in full swing with the Queensland captain registering his second century of the domestic season in a statement innings at Allan Border Field.

The Bulls' No.3 credited a refreshed mindset for his hot start to summer as he pushes to reclaim his spot for the Ashes opener after being dropped ahead of the West Indies tour in June.

National selector George Bailey was present in Brisbane as Labuschagne put Tasmania's bowlers to the sword, hitting 17 fours and two sixes in a notable shift to his batting tempo.

Labuschagne rode his luck on 98 when dropped by Tasmanian wicketkeeper Jake Doran to break a first-class century drought dating back to June last year with an all-run four.

The right-hander was emotional as he acknowledged the healthy public holiday home crowd on reaching three figures, before putting his foot down to finish on 160 from 206 deliveries at a strike rate of almost 80.

04:44 Play video Labuschagne goes large after ending red-ball century drought

"I felt good out there. It felt like I was reading the conditions well. I took the game on at certain times," Labuschagne said at stumps.

"I feel like I've really stripped it back and my focus is just scoring runs – it's not really too technical ... just what I need out there to score runs.

"The nice thing is, over the last six or seven years, I've played with one of the best players in the world (in Steve Smith) and learned a lot from him.

"So having a technique that's adjustable and something that I can just use, rather than work out what's the exact, perfect way to play – just going back to find a way to score runs."

Labuschagne also started the domestic season with a one-day century last month.

While the Queensland right-hander starred in the Bulls' Shield opener, on the other side of the country incumbent Test opener Sam Konstas could only manage 14 in the second innings for NSW in Perth and Nathan McSweeney again missed out for South Australia.

Veteran Victorian batter Peter Handscomb produced another reminder of his enduring class with 103 off 180 balls at Adelaide Oval, which featured seven fours and two sixes.

02:09 Play video Handscomb brings up Shield century No.9 against SA

Handscomb, who played the last of his 20 Tests in March 2023, has hit half of his 18 Shield tons against SA.

The 34-year-old is coming off a stellar winter in the UK, scoring 601 runs at 40 with two centuries to help Leicestershire secure promotion to the County Championship's first division.

While yet to take a wicket in the match, seamer Fergus O'Neill 64 off 90 balls from No.8 was instrumental in enabling Handscomb to declare just seven runs behind SA' first innings total of 350.

In Brisbane, rising start Hugh Weibgen backed up his maiden one-day century last month with an attacking 39 from 41 balls in his debut Sheffield Shield knock to help the Bulls post 612 in their first innings while Tasmanian debutant Nikhil Chaudhary took five wickets.

01:14 Play video Chaudhary takes five on Sheffield Shield debut

Konstas and Patterson (4) both fell cheaply in NSW second innings where batting was again challenging with the visitors made 221 all out thanks to some lower-order defiance from their debutant Will Salzmann (72) and stand-in skipper Nathan Lyon (40).

Salzmann top scored in both innings for NSW after scoring 43 on day one.

Konstas tried to put pressure back on the WA bowlers in his second dig, advancing down the wicket for one of his two boundaries in his 15-ball stay before picking out Ashton Agar at point cutting hard.

00:48 Play video Green marks Shield return with trademark gully hanger

He was Matt Kelly's first victim of the second innings as he picked up 5-43 in his first Sheffield Shield match in almost a year following an injury troubled 2024-25 campaign.

Lyon (1-50) earlier picked up the final wicket of the WA innings in his 14th over while Ryan Hadley impressed with his maiden first-class five-wicket haul.

Experienced WA openers Cameron Bancroft and captain Sam Whiteman resume on Tuesday with their side needing 222 more runs to win.

Test allrounder Cameron Green took a spectacular catch in the gully to dismiss Patterson but didn’t bowl in the second innings after sending down four overs on day one.