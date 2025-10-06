InMobi
Scorecard
Lyon, Salzmann dig in as bowlers dominate in Perth

Roger Vaughan (AAP)
Roger Vaughan (AAP)

Bowlers continue to dominate in Perth, with the home side needing 222 on the last day to win

Western Australia v NSW | Sheffield Shield | Day 3

Stand-in NSW captain Nathan Lyon has provided stubborn late-order resistance that might prove crucial as the bowlers continued to dominate the Sheffield Shield match in Perth.

After 13 wickets fell on day three at the WACA Ground, openers Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman survived four overs late on Monday.

'Right in the end': Green benefits from umpire's overturned call

That left the home side 0-9, needing 222 to win the Sheffield Shield opener.

NSW and Australian opener Sam Konstas was dismissed cheaply again as he tries to shore up his berth for the first Ashes Test, but he had plenty of top-order mates.

So far, the highest total at the fall of the third wicket in the match has been a paltry 23, while the previous day's play featured 14 dismissals.

Konstas fell for 14 on Monday after making four in the first innings, while NSW No.3 Kurtis Patterson also did not advance his national cause with scores of eight and four.

Bancroft is another Test hopeful needing a major knock after being fired out for 10 in WA's first innings.

Typical of how the match has gone, the first delivery of the morning from Blues paceman Ryan Hadley was a perfect yorker that bowled Matthew Kelly for 20.

That left NSW 8-116, with rearguard knocks from Ashton Agar (23), Cameron Gannon (12) and Corey Rocchiccioli (23) helping the final score to 161.

Green marks Shield return with trademark gully hanger

Hadley claimed 5-38, his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

WA suffered a blow when opening bowler Joel Paris only managed one over before departing with a left hamstring injury.

Test allrounder Cameron Green also did not bowl on Monday as he builds slowly following his return to bowling after back surgery.

Kelly marks WA return with stellar five-wicket haul

But Kelly stood tall with 5-43. When he bowled Liam Hatcher for a duck, NSW were 9-189.

Lyon then dug in, with the Test off-spinner scoring 40 from 57 balls, featuring six fours and a six.

While the pitch appeared to be playing better late on day three, Lyon's knock added some crucial meat to the bare-looking NSW lead.

Blues No.7 Will Salzmann again starred in his first-class debut.

NSW speedster Hadley rattles WA for maiden five-wicket haul

The 21-year-old backed up his first-innings 43 by top-scoring with 72 on Monday.

There was also an extraordinary piece of umpiring at the WACA Ground on day three as NSW allrounder Chris Green was recalled after initially being given out on 20 caught behind by umpire Gerard Abood.

'Never seen this': Green recalled as umpire reverses decision

But following a protest from Green and a conversation with the square leg umpire and WA captain Whiteman, Abood invited the batter to resume his innings after realising the ball had glanced his helmet rather than his gloves.

Green faced a further 11 balls and added eight more runs before Kelly eventually claimed his wicket, caught at slip by Bancroft after his attempted pull shot deflected off the toe of his bat.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

