Starc returns as Renshaw surges into ODI squad to face India

Australian selectors have named their squads to face India in three ODIs and the first two T20 internationals

Mitchell Starc is set for his first appearance of the international summer as uncapped batter Matthew Renshaw won a recall to Australia's one-day international squad to face India later this month.

Australian selectors today announced a 15-man squad to play India in three ODI matches beginning on October 19, along with a squad of 14 for the first two T20s that follow as Mitch Marsh's side continue their build up to next year's T20 World Cup.

Starc, who retired from T20 internationals last month, sat out August's Top End series against South Africa after returning from the West Indies Test tour with his workloads being carefully managed ahead of the Ashes.

The left-armer is one of four inclusions to Australia's 50-over squad from that 2-1 defeat to the Proteas alongside Renshaw, Matt Short and Mitch Owen.

ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa Ins: Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Outs: Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne T20I squad (first two games): Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa Ins: Nathan Ellis, Josh Inglis. Outs: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe

Both Owen and Short were initially selected for the South Africa series before the Tasmanian was concussed in the preceding T20 series while Victorian allrounder Short failed to recover in time from a cartilage fracture in his rib.

The pair returned to Aussie colours during last week's 2-0 T20 series win over New Zealand.

Owen and Renshaw are in the frame to make their ODI debuts against India having performed strongly in 50-over domestic cricket.

Left-hander Renshaw was previously called into the ODI squad in Pakistan in 2022 as cover but is yet to debut.

He hit 305 one-day runs at 50 in the middle-order for Queensland last season and dominated for Australia A in July with scores of 80, 106 and 62 against Sri Lanka A, while Owen smashed a 48-ball century against South Australia last February following his breakout Big Bash campaign that put him on the national radar.

02:17 Play video Renshaw romps to rapid ton in second 'A' one-dayer

The pair could be set for contrasting middle-order roles as Australia's ODI side begin somewhat of a rebuild ahead of the 2027 World Cup following the recent retirements of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

Renshaw is likely to play more of an accumulating role in a similar vein to Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, the latter having been left out of the squad to face India after scoring a pair of ones in his two innings against the Proteas, while Owen could play the power-hitting finishing role vacated by Maxwell and Stoinis.

Short could be in line for similar opportunities if Australia continue with Marsh and Travis Head as their opening one-day combination, while Cameron Green slammed Australia's second fastest men's ODI century (47 balls) from No.3 in the third match against South Africa.

03:47 Play video Green machine: Allrounder belts 47-ball ton

Marsh will again captain the ODI team in the absence of Pat Cummins who is continuing his recovery from lumbar bone stress in preparation for the Ashes.

Alex Carey will miss the first ODI in Perth to play in South Australia's Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at Adelaide Oval on October 15, having missed the Shield title-holder's opening round game after his call up for the T20 series against the Black Caps.

Carey drops out of the T20 squad to face India with white-ball gloveman Josh Inglis recovered from a calf strain, while Nathan Ellis also returns following the birth of his first child.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is set to remain sidelined for the T20 series after surgery last week on a fractured wrist after he was struck at training in the lead up to the NZ series.

The allrounder has a review with his surgeon next week and, barring any setbacks, is expected to be fit for Melbourne Stars BBL|15 campaign.

Green, however, has not been named in the T20 squad and will continue his build up to the first Test against England on November 21 with his state team following the ODI series.

The 26-year-old bowled for the first time in a match since back surgery last year in WA's ongoing round one Shield clash with NSW, taking a wicket second ball in his 1-13 from four overs.

"We have named a squad for the first two games of the T20 series as there will be some management through the back end of the series as individuals prepare for the summer through Sheffield Shield cricket," selection chair George Bailey said.

00:48 Play video Green marks Shield return with trademark gully hanger

"The majority of the T20 squad will remain together as it's an important period in the build towards the World Cup next year, however we are trying to strike a balance to ensure we simultaneously prepare certain individuals for the Test series ahead."

India's white-ball tour begins on October 19 with the first 50-over match in Perth followed by games in Adelaide and Sydney.

The five-match T20 series kicks off on October 29 in Canberra, with the first two T20s at Manuka Oval and the MCG respectively already sold out to the public, while fewer than 5000 tickets remain for the fifth match at the Gabba.

Australia v India ODIs 2025

October 19: First ODI v India, Perth Stadium, Perth, 2:30pm AEDT

October 23: Second ODI v India, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 2:30pm AEDT

October 25: Third ODI v India, SCG, Sydney, 2:30pm AEDT

Australia v India T20Is 2025

October 29: First T20I v India, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

October 31: Second T20I v India, MCG, Melbourne, 7:15pm AEDT

November 2: Third T20I v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7:15pm AEDT

November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 7:15pm AEDT

November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel