Starc commits to post-Ashes splash in the Big Bash

Having retired from T20Is, white-ball spearhead Mitchell Starc is aiming to end his decade-long drought in the BBL

Mitchell Starc is aiming to end his 11-year Big Bash absence this summer after re-signing with the Sydney Sixers for KFC BBL|15.

Like the past two seasons, Starc has again been signed as a supplementary player by the Sixers, but a gap has opened up in his hectic Aussie schedule following his retirement from T20 internationals.

Pending his fitness following five Ashes Tests, Starc could be available to play for the Sixers after January 8, which includes January 16's Sydney Smash at the SCG and BBL|15 finals if they qualify.

Sixers squad for BBL|15: Sean Abbott, Babar Azam (Pakistan), Jafer Chohan (England), Sam Curran (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith. Marquee supplementary list: Mitchell Starc Ins: Lachlan Shaw, Kane Richardson (Renegades). Outs: Lachlan Hearne (Heat) Uncontracted: Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Hanno Jacobs, Kurtis Patterson

While the number of games is yet to be locked in, especially given the left-armer sent down more than 150 overs last summer across five gruelling Tests against India, it's understood Starc is keen to make his BBL return in January if fit.

Starc won't be part of Australia's T20 World Cup campaign in February-March and his next playing commitments after the Ashes and a potential BBL cameo wouldn't be until the Indian Premier League in March, while Australia's next ODI bilateral series isn't until June.

00:54 Play video In-swinging, stump-shattering best of Starc's T20I career

While the 35-year-old ended his T20 career for Australia to focus on Test and 50-over internationals, he remains available for club and franchise T20 cricket outside of his Test and ODI commitments.

"I can't wait to pull on the Sixers' fresh magenta playing shirt in BBL|15," Starc said in a statement, referencing the New Balance-designed kits launched today.

"Over the past decade I've stayed close to the club and, all things going to plan, am excited to get back on the field this summer.

"The Sixers are close to my heart, and I have great memories of our BBL|01 and Champions League success. My goal is to help bring another trophy home to our passionate fans."

Starc last played for the Sixers in BBL|04 (December 2014) and has 20 wickets 14.85 in 10 games for the club.

He was part of their inaugural team in their first match of BBL|01, playing six games that season, including their triumph over Perth Scorchers in the final where he claimed two wickets.

He also featured for the Sixers in their 2012 Champions League victory and was that tournament's leading wicket-taker (14) as they beat Johannesburg-based side Lions in the final.

Starc – Australia's most successful fast bowler in T20Is with 79 wickets – is the first Cricket Australia-contracted player confirmed to a marquee supplementary list spot for BBL|15.

Test captain Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood have previously held supplementary deals with the Thunder and Sixers respectively.

Introduced in 2023 following a Big Bash contracting overhaul, the supplementary list allows clubs to sign two centrally-contracted players with limited availability each season without taking up one of the primary spots on their 18-man roster.

They would then be able to bring the nationally contracted player into their match-day squad should the chance arise.

10:50 Play video Fast, full and swinging: Mitch Starc's best wickets in Aus

The club said today Starc is expected to link up with the Sixers squad following the Ashes series, with his availability for specific fixtures to be determined closer to the time.

General manager Rachael Haynes said the club "didn't hesitate" when the opportunity arose to bring Starc back to the Sixers.

"Mitch's strike power with both the new and old ball is unmatched, and we hope he will play a vital role in our push towards the finals," the former Australian captain said.

"Even when not playing in recent years, Mitch has shown himself to be a great ambassador for the club and we look forward to that leadership playing a major role on and off field in BBL|15."

The Sixers also added Ben Manenti to their list on a fresh one-year deal earlier this week, with the South Australian off-spinning allrounder completing the club's 18-man roster for the upcoming season.