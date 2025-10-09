NSW hold nerve to deny impressive WA chase

NSW posted nearly 300 but were made to work for victory as Western Australia came close

Reigning champions New South Wales have held off a fast-finishing Western Australia by six runs with the visitors threatening to pull off one of the greatest chases in the WNCL's history.

Chasing NSW's 5-298, WA needed 19 runs from the final 12 balls with the set, albeit hobbled, Mikayla Hinkley (57) at the crease alongside impressive rookie Rebecca McGrath (15).

But Breakers' captain Lauren Cheatle bowled herself in the penultimate over and delivered for her side with the wickets of both set batters while conceding only three runs.

Maddy Darke (73) and Mathilda Carmichael (71) had set the platform for the WA chase, signifying a vast improvement on their batting efforts last season which saw them finish in seventh spot on the WNCL table.

Earlier it was Anika Learoyd's third WNCL ton that propelled the hosts up to their imposing total, with the classy No.3 hitting 11 fours in her score of 108.

She was well supported by recruit Katie Mack (69) and rising batter Claire Moore (50). The two sides meet again on Saturday.