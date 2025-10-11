Breakers crush WA to take WNCL top spot

NSW have banked a bonus point and kept their unbeaten season in tact

New South Wales have regained their spot on top of the WNCL table with a convincing bonus point victory on Western Australia.

Two days after WA pushed the reigning champions right to the end before falling short by six runs, it was a different story on Saturday as the Breakers romped to a 143-run win.

NSW posted 8-301 but it looked like it was going to be many more during Tahlia Wilson and Katie Mack’s 159-run opening partnership with the top-order duo setting a great platform.

Mack (96) fell four runs short of her maiden Breakers hundred as the first mistake she made was missing a straight one from Taneale Peschel.

Wilson (60), Anika Learoyd (35) and Maitland Brown (30) all added helpful contributions but WA’s bowlers closed out the innings well to prevent a score of closer to 350.

Unlike on Thursday, there were no batting heroics for the visitors with the exception of opener Maddy Darke, who carried her bat on her way to 75no from 89 balls.

Captain Lauren Cheatle broke the innings open with the wickets of Mikayla Hinkley and Mathilda Carmichael in consecutive balls, before veteran spinner Sam Bates (4-26) tightened the screws with a suffocating spell.

NSW are unbeaten from their four matches while WA remain winless from as many matches.

WNCL Standings 2025-26