England 'worked out' Boland? Think again, says McDonald

Rohit Sharma rated Scott Boland as Australia's best quick last summer. Australia's coach insists England should take heed

Andrew McDonald warned England against thinking they have Scott Boland's measure, reminding them the captain of Australia's most recent home Test opponents found him harder to face than the Big Three.

Boland looks certain to take on a more prominent role in this summer's five-Test campaign as uncertainty lingers over when fellow quick Pat Cummins will return from a back stress injury.

The 36-year-old, who took three wickets in Victoria's Sheffield Shield opener, has admitted to giving the 2023 Ashes considerable thought in the years since the tour that stands as the only notable blip on an impeccable Test record.

His two wickets against England that northern summer cost 115.50 apiece. In contrast, his other 60 Test victims have come at just 13.23. In home Tests, that average drops even lower, to 12.63, which includes his memorable debut series in the 2021-22 Ashes.

Still, former England skipper Michael Atherton this week reiterated what appears a common view in the UK that Boland "holds no fear" for Ben Stokes' men.

Such commentary has not escaped McDonald's attention.

"Scotty was challenged with some lack of bounce in benign conditions in England," he said. "I think conditions sort of conspired a little bit against him.

"I know there's been some press around 'England have worked Scott Boland out'. But when he comes back into the Australian conditions, he gets bounce, hits the rope (seam) - he's a handful.

"And as we saw last year against India, Rohit Sharma rated him the best (bowler) of that series. That's a huge compliment from an opposing captain.

"We're confident and comfortable 'Baz' (Boland) can get the job done in Australia as he has over a long period of time – and bounce will be his friend."

In fairness, Harry Brook, who has previously enjoyed the odd barb directed the Aussies' way, stressed they "have a hell of a lot of good, quick bowlers, guys who can come into the side" and "plough through teams".

With Cummins' hopes of regaining fitness for the series in Perth diminishing by the day, Boland appears likely to line up alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood at Perth Stadium on November 21.

The Cummins-Starc-Hazlewood-Boland quartet are the only specialist pacemen Australia have used in their last 31 Tests.

Rob Key, the ECB's cricket director who hired Brendon McCullum, has admitted frustration at the remarkable durability of England's rivals. Over that same period stretching back to December 2022, the Bazballers have used 14 frontline seamers in 32 Tests.

McDonald credited Cricket Australia's medicos for the foursome's endurance, along with selection chief George Bailey, who holds ultimate responsibility for brave decisions like leaving Starc out of the '23 Ashes opener.

03:11 Play video Boland rips through England with 6-7 in sensational spell

"Will it continue? Every year that goes on, the players are never the same," said McDonald. "There are different things that creep in towards the back of your career, there's different injuries that present.

"The management never looks the same year to year. For us to think that we would just rinse, repeat and get the same result, I think that would be a massive assumption.

"We always prepare to use more (fast bowlers)."

McDonald nominated Brendan Doggett, Sean Abbott and Michael Neser as the seamers waiting in the wings, while they are hopeful Jhye Richardson could become available later in the summer as he returns from shoulder surgery.

"It'd be nice if we sat back at the end of the summer and said there were only four fast bowlers used," McDonald said.

"I feel like we've got some good options if we do get stretched, which is one of the great things of domestic cricket in Australia."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT