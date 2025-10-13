Zampa, injured Inglis to miss ODI opener against India

Aussie gloveman ruled out of home ODI as he continues to recover from a calf injury, opening door for ex-WA 'keeper Josh Philippe

Josh Inglis has been ruled out of Australia's ODI series opener against India on Sunday with Adam Zampa also set to miss the match for family reasons.

Inglis is yet to fully recover from a calf strain that saw him miss Australia's T20 tour of New Zealand earlier this month.

With Alex Carey released from the squad for the first ODI to play in South Australia's round two Sheffield Shield match against Queensland as part of his build up to the Ashes, NSW gloveman Josh Philippe has been called up to keep wicket in Perth.

Philippe, who joined the T20 squad in NZ as Glenn Maxwell's replacement when he went home with a fractured wrist, is set to play his first one-day international since Australia's tour of West Indies in 2021.

The 28-year-old hit 123 not out and 50 on Australia A's tour of India last month before travelling to NZ, while he also scored 85 in a one-dayer against Sri Lanka A in July.

Carey, who missed SA's opening-round Shield loss to Victoria as Inglis' replacement in the T20 side, will rejoin the ODI squad in Adelaide ahead of the second match of the series.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said Inglis was hopeful of returning for the third ODI in Sydney on October 25. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since September 19 after injuring his right calf at Western Australia training.

Meanwhile, Matthew Kuhnemann returns to the ODI squad in place of Zampa and could play his first 50-over international since 2022 with allrounders Matt Short and Cooper Connolly the only other spinners in the squad.

Kuhnemann, who took 2-51 in a one-dayer for Tasmania last Thursday, has toured with Australia's white-ball squads since the Caribbean T20 series in July but has only featured once, in the second T20 in Jamaica.

Zampa is expected to link up with the Australian squad in Adelaide ahead of the second ODI against India on October 23.

Fewer than 5000 tickets remain for the Adelaide Oval match, while public ticket allocations for the third ODI at the SCG are already sold out.

Australia v India ODIs 2025

October 19: First ODI v India, Perth Stadium, Perth, 2:30pm AEDT

October 23: Second ODI v India, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 2:30pm AEDT

October 25: Third ODI v India, SCG, Sydney, 2:30pm AEDT

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel