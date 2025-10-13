InMobi
Ashes Rewind: Ponting, Hayden make England pay for coin toss call

cricket.com.au
cricket.com.au

Re-live a memorable day of Ashes cricket, ball-by-ball, as we countdown to the 2025-26 series

To celebrate the countdown to the men's Ashes reaching 50 days, we're going to replay a full day's play from a classic Australia-England match.

Wednesday marks 50 days until the Brisbane Test begins so we've chosen day one of the 2002-03 Gabba Test where England captain Nasser Hussain won the toss and decided to field first in the series opener. 

It was a decision they would come to regret as Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting piled on the runs for Australia. 

Tune into the stream from 2:00pm AEDT on Wednesday October 15 on cricket.com.au's YouTube channel and follow the hashtag #AshesRewind on socials.  

There will be an Ashes Rewind for the 50-day mark for each city of the series too, so keep an eye out for the following dates:

Ashes Rewind

Perth: October 2 | 2006-07 series, third Test, day three

 

Brisbane: October 15 | 2002-03 series, first Test, day one

 

Adelaide: October 28 | TBA

 

Melbourne: November 6 | TBA

 

Sydney: November 15 | TBA

