Queensland take pole position after Redmayne's top-notch ton

After their close call on Sunday, the Fire made light work of the Meteors on Tuesday

10:51 Play video Queensland v ACT | WNCL

Queensland has surged to the top of the WNCL table with a commanding bonus point win over ACT at Allan Border Field.

Georgia Redmayne dominated the chase with a sensational century that featured 13 boundaries and saw her standing delighted at the non-striker's end as the winning runs were hit.

The Fire got to the target with a whopping 12 overs to spare, securing the bonus point to take them to 18 points ahead of the WBBL break, one point ahead of reigning champions NSW.

02:12 Play video Redmayne registers seventh WNCL ton in clinical fashion

After coming runners up in the previous two editions of the tournament, Queensland have unfinished business in the WNCL and were almost perfect as they took down ACT by five wickets on Tuesday.

After being sent in by home skipper Jess Jonassen, the visiting Meteors were in trouble early, slumping to 7-127 after the loss of Sunday's top-scorer Zoe Cooke for a duck.

But a defiant 94 from Grace Lyons, an innings full of delightfully timed boundaries, and 40 from Holly Ferling, got ACT up to a competitive total.

In fact, their stand of 95 runs fell just shy of the all-time record for largest eighth-wicket partnership (103) in WNCL history.

02:29 Play video Young gun Lyons shows class with counter-punching 94

Redmayne however, made ACT's total of 9-252 look completely inadequate, punching out eight boundaries in the first eight overs, all from her own blade.

From there, the chase was never in doubt, and the only question would be whether or not the Fire would be able to secure the bonus point.

They did, thanks to some late hitting from Annie O'Neil (28 from 14) and Sunday's centurion Lauren Winfield-Hill (9no off 4), the latter of which had a much simpler task this time around.

The only chance Redmayne offered was a risky single when the opener was on 98, with only a full-stretch dive saving her from Anesu Mushangwe's direct hit.

The WNCL competition picks up again on January 4 when Tasmania host Queensland in Hobart.