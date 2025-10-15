World Cup finals race: How the teams are shaping up

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 4 3 0 0 1 1.864 0 7 2 Australia Women AUS 4 3 0 0 1 1.353 0 7 3 South Africa Women SA 4 3 1 0 0 -0.618 0 6 4 India Women IND 4 2 2 0 0 0.682 0 4 5 New Zealand Women NZ 4 1 2 0 1 -0.245 0 3 6 Bangladesh Women BAN 4 1 3 0 0 -0.263 0 2 7 Sri Lanka Women SL 4 0 2 0 2 -1.526 0 2 8 Pakistan Women PAK 4 0 3 0 1 -1.887 0 1 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

1. England (7 points)

Played 4 | Won 3 | NR: 1 | Lost 0 | NRR 1.864

Games remaining:

Oct 19 v India (Indore) Oct 22 v Australia (Indore) Oct 26 v New Zealand (Visakhapatnam)

Alongside Australia, England are the other team yet to record a loss after winning their first three matches, but perhaps only because rain saved them from disaster against Pakistan. They will want a quick form reversal with three huge games to come, starting with their showdown against India in Indore, which looms as a crucial one in determining the make-up of the semi-finals.

2. Australia (7 points)

Played 4 | Won 3 | NR: 1 | Lost 0 | NRR 1.353

Games remaining:

TODAY v Bangladesh (Visakhapatnam) Oct 22 v England (Indore) Oct 25 v South Africa (Indore)

Australia have been pushed in each of their three completed matches but have got through them unscathed, however their abandoned game against Sri Lanka has left them on an odd number of points. If they win their remaining games that washout won't stop them from topping the table, but they have big challenges ahead. A win tonight against Bangladesh will secure them a spot in the final four.

3. South Africa (6 points)

Played 4 | Won 3 | Lost 1 | NRR -0.618

Games remaining:

Oct 17 v Sri Lanka (Colombo) Oct 21 v Pakistan (Colombo) Oct 25 v Australia (Indore)

After their humbling loss to England at the start of the tournament, the Proteas have since rebounded with stirring wins against India and Bangladesh. If they can account for Sri Lanka and Pakistan, they will have cemented their spot in the semi-finals even before playing Australia in Indore.

4. India (4 points)

Played 4 | Won 2 | Lost 2 | NRR 0.682

Games remaining:

Oct 19 v England (Indore) Oct 23 v New Zealand (Mumbai) Oct 26 v Bangladesh (Mumbai)

The hosts started the tournament on a strong note but have since recorded back-to-back defeats. They'll be out to get their tournament back on track when they face England in an Indore sell-out, before they settle into Mumbai for their final two round games.

If they do qualify for semi-finals, they will stay in Mumbai for the October 30 eliminator.

5. New Zealand (3 points)

Played 4 | Won 1 | NR: 1 | Lost 2 | NRR -0.245

Games remaining:

Oct 18 v Pakistan (Colombo) Oct 23 v India (Mumbai) Oct 26 v England (Visakhapatnam)

Heavy losses to Australia and South Africa put New Zealand in a tough spot early in the tournament, and their washout against Sri Lanka has not helped their cause. They can still make semis, but they'll need to pull off a couple of upsets and improve their net run rate along the way.

6. Bangladesh (2 points)

Played 4 | Won 1 | Lost 3 | NRR -0.263

Games remaining:

Oct 16 v Australia (Visakhapatnam) Oct 20 v Sri Lanka (Mumbai) Oct 26 v India (Mumbai)

Bangladesh caused huge problems for England and ran South Africa down to the wire, and of the bottom three teams have looked the most likely to pull off a major upset. They can still qualify for the semi-finals with three wins but must also rely on other results falling their way.

7. Sri Lanka (2 points)

Played 4 | Won 0 | NR: 2 | Lost 2 | NRR -1.526

Games remaining:

Oct 17 v South Africa (Colombo) Oct 20 v Bangladesh (Mumbai) Oct 24 v Pakistan (Colombo)

Sri Lanka had a long wait between their first and second outings this tournament thanks to the washout against Australia. Unfortunately, a strong batting display against New Zealand also went in vain when the second innings was washed out, and from four games so far, only two have produced results. They're still alive in the race for semis, but need a fair bit to go their way.

8. Pakistan (1 point)

Played 3 | Won 0 | NR: 1 | Lost 3 | NRR -1.887

Games remaining:

Oct 18 v New Zealand (Colombo) Oct 21 v South Africa (Colombo) Oct 24 v Sri Lanka (Colombo)

Pakistan gave Australia an almighty scare, and were well on track to upset England before the rain arrived, but as it stands they have yet to get on the board this tournament. They have finished on the bottom of the table at the last three ODI World Cups and will be desperate to snag a win or two and climb up the table this time around. Mathematically still in the race for a semi-final spot but would need three wins by huge margins to reverse their poor net run rate, and an unlikely series of other major upsets.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup Finals

Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai or Colombo*, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

* All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify

