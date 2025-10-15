InMobi
WA on top at tricky Bellerive as Test hopefuls struggle

Murray Wenzel (AAP)
Murray Wenzel (AAP)

Jake Weatherald and Cameron Bancroft both missed chance to apply pressure for Ashes selection as 14 wickets fell on the opening day in Hobart

Tasmania v Western Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day 1

Fourteen wickets fell and Liam Haskett was the surprise spark for Western Australia as they finished day one on top in their Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania in Hobart.

Ashes batting contender Jake Weatherald (18) missed a chance to push his case for a Test debut, before his Tigers unravelled when third-change WA quick Haskett was introduced.

The paceman took 3-26 in 10 overs, removing opener Nivethan Radhakrishnan (36) to start the rot. 

The hosts crumbled from 3-87 to be all out for 171 at Bellerive Oval.

Shield watch: Konstas' duck comes on tough batting day

A bright, unbeaten 41 from Jake Doran that included three sixes salvaged things somewhat in an otherwise horror middle session for the Tigers.

The Warriors were 4-107 at stumps, having missed a chance to be in a more dominant position when the well-set Jayden Goodwin (30) and Hilton Cartwright (36) were late casualties.

Riley Meredith (2-20) found pace and bounce in his eight overs, while former Test quick Jackson Bird took the early scalp of Cameron Bancroft for just three.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 1 1 0 0 0 0 1.43 0.6 8.03
2 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 7
3 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 1 0 0 1 0 0 1.73 0.8 3.53
4 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 1 0 0 1 0 0 1.31 0.2 2.51
5 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.87 0.9 1.77
6 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

