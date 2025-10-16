InMobi
O'Neill grabs another five-wicket haul for Victoria

Scott Bailey (AAP)
Scott Bailey (AAP)

Fergus O'Neill has captured another five-wicket haul giving Victoria a slim advantage over NSW

Victoria v New South Wales | Sheffield Shield | Day 2

Fergus O'Neill has again shown he remains among the country's most underrated quicks, taking five wickets to help Victoria rip through NSW in the Sheffield Shield.

O'Neill took 5-26 as NSW were dismissed for 163 at Junction Oval on Thursday, before Victoria went to stumps at 5-93 and a lead of 170.

The hosts had looked likely to take a far bigger advantage into the third day, when 1-72 in the final session, before a collapse of 4-19 preceded bad light stopping play.

Fab five for Fergus as swing king flattens Blues

But it was O'Neill who was the hero of the day.

The Victorian has so far been overlooked for national selection, with slightly less pace than Australia's back-up quicks, but few are more metronomical.

The 24-year-old tore through NSW on Thursday morning to finish with 5-26, after removing Kurtis Patterson and Blake Nikitaras on the opening evening.

O'Neill hopes busy winter opens 'uncharted' route to Test debut

O'Neill first had nightwatchman Ryan Hadley lbw after a frustrating opening hour for the hosts, before Oliver Davies was caught at second slip.

And when O'Neill induced an edge from Matt Gilkes for 41, he had five wickets and NSW were 6-96.

The Victorian is coming off a superb county stint, where his 21 wickets at an average of 17.90 was the second best of anyone with 20-plus wickets.

He is unlikely to feature in Australia's XI for the start of the Ashes, but is continually making a strong case while sitting on the fringes.

O'Neill now has eight five-wicket hauls in 36 first-class matches, at an average of 20.55.

Jack Edwards (33no) and Will Salzmann (33) put together a brief fightback for NSW on Thursday, to get them within 77 runs of Victoria's first-innings 240.

It was Liam Hatcher (3-17) who powered the Blues back into the game under dark skies, bowling Campbell Kellaway (47) and Oliver Peake (0) in the same over.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 1 1 0 0 0 0 1.43 0.6 8.03
2 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 7
3 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 1 0 0 1 0 0 1.73 0.8 3.53
4 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 1 0 0 1 0 0 1.31 0.2 2.51
5 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.87 0.9 1.77
6 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

