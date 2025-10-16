Labuschagne makes emphatic Test case with another ton

Marnus Labuschagne has hit his second straight Sheffield Shield century to all but ensure he will be in Australia's team to start the Ashes

Marnus Labuschagne appears certain to return to Australia's team for the Ashes with his fourth century in five innings making a compelling case to selectors.

Fresh off posting 160 in the opening round of the Sheffield Shield, Labuschagne struck 159 for Queensland at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

His innings helped the Bulls to 6-319 when bad light forced an early stumps on day two, well ahead of South Australia's first-innings score of 228.

Dumped from Australia's Test team back in June after a long run of outs, Labuschagne now has four tons across all formats to start the summer.

And while two of those were in 50-over games, his overall returns stand at 556 runs at 111.2.

Labuschagne played with ease and control all around the wicket on Thursday, hitting 18 boundaries and one big six off Lloyd Pope in the first two sessions.

A week after Australia coach Andrew McDonald declared the 31-year-old was looking back near his best, Labuschagne certainly looked it in Adelaide.

He drove the quicks down the ground and through the covers with confidence, and was back hitting spinners to the mid-on and mid-wicket boundaries.

There is little doubt this was the Labuschagne whose meteoric rise saw him become the world's No.1-ranked Test batter for large periods between late 2021 and early 2023.

The right-hander got off the mark with a thick outside edge from Nathan McAndrew after having dust caught in his eye before he took strike.

And while another ball dropped marginally in front of second slip when he was on 31, that was still played with soft hands in an innings where false shots were incredibly rare.

Labuschagne brought up his century when he clipped Liam Scott to the boundary on the 129th ball he faced, earning congratulations from Test keeper Alex Carey.

Carey eventually had Labuschagne caught behind late in the day, playing at a ball outside off stump from Wes Agar (3-48)

Labuschagne now appears almost certain to be in Australia's Test team for the series opener in Perth on November 21.

The only question for selectors will be where to bat him.

Labuschagne's preferred position is No.3, where he is batting for Queensland and has spent most of his Test career.

The likes of David Warner and Matthew Hayden have urged against moving Labuschagne to open, but Australia's options to partner Usman Khawaja are limited.

Sam Konstas is yet to fire a shot for NSW, while Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft are also yet to impress.

Jake Weatherald did hit 94 for Tasmania against Western Australia on Thursday, with the left-hander the only other opener in real form.

If Labuschagne was to open, it would allow Cameron Green to stay at No.3 and Beau Webster to remain in the side at No.6 if he overcomes an ankle injury.

Putting Labuschagne back in at No.3 would likely force a squeeze on Webster, who hopes to be fit to return for Tasmania for the next Shield round this month.

Khawaja hit a solid 46 for the Bulls on Thursday before he was caught behind off, while youngster Lachlan Hearne was unbeaten on 66 at the close.

