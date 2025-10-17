Tigers roar to set up final-day Shield thriller

Collapses of 5-9 and 3-3 on day three have set up a close finish in Hobart

Western Australia's Sheffield Shield clash in Tasmania will go down to the wire on the final day after the Tigers took late wickets to roar back into favouritism.

The visitors reached stumps at Bellerive Oval on Friday 8-215, needing 44 more for victory.

After conceding a one-run first innings deficit, Tasmania lost their last five wickets for just nine runs to set the visitors 259 to win.

Cameron Bancroft (five) and fellow opener Sam Whiteman (six) both fell cheaply in the chase and the hosts were reduced to 4-76 when Hilton Cartwright (14) and Jayden Goodwin (48) fell in quick succession.

But Sam Fanning (31) and Aaron Hardie (61) swung the balance in WA's favour, the visitors appearing on track for victory until Hardie fell for the trap and was caught by captain Jordan Silk at a second short midwicket.

Riley Meredith then blasted through Matthew Kelly's (0) defences and Gabe Bel bowled Cameron Gannon to leave WA needing 58 runs with just three wickets in hand.

No.10 Corey Rocchiccioli (eight off 38) hung with Joel Curtis (29) at stumps to keep WA in the fight.

Bell (3-60) continued Test aspirant Bancroft's lean run to begin the Shield season when he was caught behind while Jackson Bird (1-42) bowled without luck.

