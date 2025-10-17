Boland's late blitz fires Vics to second straight win

11:07 Play video Victoria v NSW | Sheffield Shield | Day 3

Scott Boland has ripped through the NSW lower order in the lead-up to the Ashes, powering Victoria to a three-day Sheffield Shield win.

Boland took the last five wickets of the game on Friday at Junction Oval. Chasing 255, NSW were 0-90 and then 5-184 before Boland fired them out for 216 and Victoria won by 38 runs.

There was controversy on the final day - Matthew Gilkes was out to a sharp stumping, with NSW coach Greg Shipperd saying the umpire made a "pretty courageous" call.

Sam Harper was standing up to Fergus O'Neill and Victorian coach Chris Rogers said their fielders square of the wicket said they had no doubt that Gilkes' back foot was off the ground.

Boland then gave Australia A teammate Oliver Davies a send-off when he bowled him for 64.

It was the crucial breakthrough as Boland went from 0-54 to 5-67 and NSW lost their last five wickets for 32.

Test opener Sam Konstas made a badly needed 53 as he and Blake Nikitaras (39) gave NSW the ideal start to their run chase.

Konstas' innings featured a ramped six off Boland, who shrugged it off.

"He did it last year as well ... he made a good 50," the paceman said.

But other than Davies, no other batsman scored more than 20.

Spinner Todd Murphy removed the two openers, plus No.3 Kurtis Patterson, and Rogers said his contribution was "exceptional".

NSW lost 10-115 and Shipperd said it was "a victory that should have occurred".

"He (Boland) is elite and we weren't up to the mark," Shipperd added.

