InMobi
Return to Homepage
Shop (opens new window)
Shop (opens new window)

Match Report:

Scorecard
Match Report

Boland's late blitz fires Vics to second straight win

Roger Vaughan (AAP)
Match Report
Roger Vaughan (AAP)

NSW left to rue late collapse against fired-up Test quick

Victoria v NSW | Sheffield Shield | Day 3

Scott Boland has ripped through the NSW lower order in the lead-up to the Ashes, powering Victoria to a three-day Sheffield Shield win.

Boland took the last five wickets of the game on Friday at Junction Oval. Chasing 255, NSW were 0-90 and then 5-184 before Boland fired them out for 216 and Victoria won by 38 runs.

Boland brilliance inspires Vics to thrilling Shield victory

There was controversy on the final day - Matthew Gilkes was out to a sharp stumping, with NSW coach Greg Shipperd saying the umpire made a "pretty courageous" call.

Sam Harper was standing up to Fergus O'Neill and Victorian coach Chris Rogers said their fielders square of the wicket said they had no doubt that Gilkes' back foot was off the ground.

Gilkes stunned as Harper pulls off remarkable stumping

Boland then gave Australia A teammate Oliver Davies a send-off when he bowled him for 64.

It was the crucial breakthrough as Boland went from 0-54 to 5-67 and NSW lost their last five wickets for 32.

Test opener Sam Konstas made a badly needed 53 as he and Blake Nikitaras (39) gave NSW the ideal start to their run chase.

Ramping Konstas' 53 revives Boxing Day memories

Konstas' innings featured a ramped six off Boland, who shrugged it off.

"He did it last year as well ... he made a good 50," the paceman said.

But other than Davies, no other batsman scored more than 20.

Spinner Todd Murphy removed the two openers, plus No.3 Kurtis Patterson, and Rogers said his contribution was "exceptional".

NSW lost 10-115 and Shipperd said it was "a victory that should have occurred".

"He (Boland) is elite and we weren't up to the mark," Shipperd added.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 2 2 0 0 0 0 1.83 1.6 15.43
2 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 8
3 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 1 0 0 1 0 0 1.73 0.8 3.53
4 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 1 0 0 1 0 0 1.31 0.2 2.51
5 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.87 0.9 1.77
6 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

Related News

Cricket Australia Live App

Your No.1 destination for live cricket scores, match coverage, breaking news, video highlights and in‑depth feature stories.

label.appStore.applestore label.appStore.googlestore