Webster back bowling ahead of Sheffield Shield return

Test allrounder insists he has not 'nailed' his No.6 spot yet ahead of his return from a rolled ankle

01:35 Play video 'We nicked and kicked everything': When WA lost 8-1

Test incumbent Beau Webster is on track to return from injury in the next round of the Sheffield Shield, with the Tasmanian allrounder back bowling.

Webster will miss Monday's one-dayer against Western Australia as he continues his recovery from a rolled ankle, after hurting it in a warm up last month.

But crucially Tasmania officials confirmed on Sunday that Webster is on track to face Victoria next week, in the last round of Shield before Australia's squad for the first Ashes Test is named.

Webster wanted to play in Tasmania's Shield match against Western Australia last week as a batter only, but was told to take a cautious approach on his ankle.

01:44 Play video Versatile Beau Webster builds his dream allrounder

In the meantime, the 31-year-old has returned to bowling and is now back sprinting in his bid to keep his spot at No.6 for the Perth Test on November 21.

Webster's spot in the Test team is likely to depend on whether selectors feel comfortable opening with Marnus Labuschagne, or want him at No.3.

If selectors do opt for a specialist opener and Labuschagne comes back at first drop, that could open the door for Cameron Green to go down into Webster's No.6 spot.

But if Labuschagne does open, as selectors have indicated they believe he can, then Webster would likely retain his spot in the middle order.

The other factor is Green's recent side soreness, potentially making the reassurance of having two pace-bowling allrounders - Green and Webster - more appealing.

"I'm under no illusion of where I'm at. When I'm playing my best, I certainly deserve to be in that Australia team," Webster said on SEN Tassie on Friday.

"As a bat I have started my Test career pretty well. I haven't nailed down a No.6.

"But I hope I'd done enough to show I belong at that level, and I can hopefully help Australia win the Ashes.

"And the fact I can bowl hopefully adds value rather than taking it away. Having one allrounder in the team versus two."

Chief selector George Bailey said on Saturday that Green would be in the squad for Perth, noting also the selection panel could not fault Webster's returns since his January debut.

"The message has been get it right and get it ready, and make sure you're 100 per cent because they're potentially going to need the overs as an allrounder," said Bailey.

"The all-round package has been really important. So if he wasn't bowling, would that be a different discussion, just around an out-and-out batsman?

"But can't fault, from coming in at Sydney, the contributions that he's made on not necessarily on the easiest wickets.

"The package he brings is he stays in the game, he's got the ball in his hands, he's been catching really well, making contributions with the bat.

"You cannot ask for anything more.

"He was replacing Mitch Marsh, who (was a) very popular man inside the change room and a real talisman for the energy and it has been seamless."

01:57 Play video Gallant Webster scores maiden half century on Test debut

Webster has hit four half-centuries in his seven Tests and averaged 34.63 with the bat. He has also taken eight wickets at 23.25.

The Tasmanian said he wanted to play sooner on return from the ankle injury, but was adamant he has played enough cricket recently to be ready for the Ashes.

"The worst thing I could do is rush back and turn up to Perth with a grumpy ankle and not be able to get my overs out or have some trouble batting," Webster said.

While Webster should be back in action in the third Shield round, Scott Boland is expected to miss for ladder-leaders Victoria who will host the Tigers at the Junction Oval.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D No results N/R Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Victoria Men VIC 2 2 0 0 0 0 1.83 1.6 15.43 2 Queensland Bulls QLD 2 1 0 1 0 0 3.71 1.8 12.51 3 Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 2 1 0 1 0 0 1.31 1.2 9.51 4 NSW Men NSW 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 5 South Australia Men SA 2 0 2 0 0 0 1.15 1.9 3.05 6 Western Australia Men WA 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn N/R: No results Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT