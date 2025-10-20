Top 25 Aussie matches of the century: 20-16

We're ranking the best Aussie matches this century in a five-part series on the Unplayable Podcast

A quarter century of amazing cricket deserves to be recognised! So we've scoured through over 1,500 internationals played out by Australia's men's and women's teams to bring you the complete top 25.

We've rated each match based on six categories; context or occasion, star power, performances, drama or tension, watchability and how it's remembered today. To prevent spoilers, we won't list what each match is in the episode index, but we will leave time stamps for each new entrant.

Don't forget to head to the CA Live app to take part in the fan voted bracket for best matches since 2000.

EPISODE INDEX:

01:00 - Match 20 08:55 - Match 19 14:39 - Match 18 20:55 - Match 17 30:48 - Match 16

This series will run every Monday on the Unplayable Podcast feed from October 13. Matches 15-11 will be released on October 27 - make sure you've subscribed so the episode drops right into your feed.

Countdown episode 25-21