TV guide: Where and how to watch the AUSvIND white-ball series

Domestic and international broadcast details for the 2025 ODI and T20I series between Australia and India

Australia: Foxtel and Kayo Sports

India plus Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka: JioStar (formerly Disney Star)

United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland: TNT Sports

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: Pacific Aus TV

USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands and American Samoa: Willow

Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, Chad, Djibouti, South Sudan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Christmas Island, Cocos Island, East Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, North Korea, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam: Cricbuzz

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands (including Tortola), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Eustatius, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saba, Suriname, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Martin, St Vincent and The Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands: Rush Sports

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo Republic, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (including Zaire), Equatorial Guinea (including Malabo), Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Rwanda Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena, Swaziland, Tanzania (including Zanzibar), South Africa, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Dijibouti and South Sudan: SuperSport

Australia v India ODIs 2025

October 19: Australia won by seven wickets (DLS method)

October 23: Second ODI v India, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 2:30pm AEDT

October 25: Third ODI v India, SCG, Sydney, 2:30pm AEDT

Australia v India T20Is 2025

October 29: First T20I v India, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

October 31: Second T20I v India, MCG, Melbourne, 7:15pm AEDT

November 2: Third T20I v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7:15pm AEDT

November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 7:15pm AEDT

November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT