Domestic and international broadcast details for the 2025 ODI and T20I series between Australia and India
TV guide: Where and how to watch the AUSvIND white-ball series
Australia: Foxtel and Kayo Sports
India plus Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka: JioStar (formerly Disney Star)
United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland: TNT Sports
New Zealand: Sky NZ
Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu: Pacific Aus TV
USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands and American Samoa: Willow
Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, Chad, Djibouti, South Sudan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Christmas Island, Cocos Island, East Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, North Korea, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam: Cricbuzz
Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands (including Tortola), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Eustatius, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saba, Suriname, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Martin, St Vincent and The Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands: Rush Sports
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo Republic, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (including Zaire), Equatorial Guinea (including Malabo), Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Rwanda Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena, Swaziland, Tanzania (including Zanzibar), South Africa, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Dijibouti and South Sudan: SuperSport
Australia v India ODIs 2025
October 19: Australia won by seven wickets (DLS method)
October 23: Second ODI v India, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 2:30pm AEDT
October 25: Third ODI v India, SCG, Sydney, 2:30pm AEDT
Australia v India T20Is 2025
October 29: First T20I v India, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT
October 31: Second T20I v India, MCG, Melbourne, 7:15pm AEDT
November 2: Third T20I v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7:15pm AEDT
November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 7:15pm AEDT
November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT