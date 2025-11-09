Top 25 Aussie matches of the century: 5-1

We're ranking the best Aussie matches this century in a five-part series on the Unplayable Podcast

A quarter century of amazing cricket deserves to be recognised! So we've scoured through over 1,500 internationals played out by Australia's men's and women's teams to bring you the complete top 25.

We've rated each match based on six categories; context or occasion, star power, performances, drama or tension, watchability and how it's remembered today. To prevent spoilers, we won't list what each match is in the episode index, but we will leave time stamps for each new entrant.

Don't forget to head to the CA Live app to take part in the fan voted bracket for best matches since 2000.

EPISODE INDEX:

01:35 - Match No.5 11:46 - Match No.4 18:28 - Match No.3 25:03 - Match No.2 30:11 - Match No.1

