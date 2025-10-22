Tassie's thrilling Shield win soured by two-point penalty

Tasmania's thrilling three-run Sheffield Shield win over Western Australia has been soured by the loss of two competition points for maintaining a slow over rate.

The penalty, imposed on Jordan Silk's side for being two overs behind in the round two match, will see them drop below NSW into fourth in the season standings.

It's a hefty penalty to cop just two games into the season, especially given last season second spot and a place in the Shield final was decided by just 0.27 points, while the gap between second and last place was 4.33.

Teams are allocated 3.75 minutes to bowl each over under the Sheffield Shield playing conditions, with a minimum of 96 overs to be bowled in a day.

Teams are docked one point for every 3.75 minute block they are behind once allowances for wickets, drinks breaks and medical assessments are taken into account.

Captains also incur one strike for an over rate breach, with a second strike in the same season (and same format) resulting in one-match penalty.

Veteran quick Jackson Bird secured the famous victory for Tasmania by trapping Liam Haskett for one on the final morning of the round two clash.

WA wicketkeeper Joel Curtis had inched the visitors from 8-200 towards their target of 259 before he was also dismissed lbw for 50 by Riley Meredith in the previous over with his side needing seven runs to win.

It was the Tigers' first win of the Shield season after they drew their opening round match with Queensland.

"Forty runs with eight wickets down was a big task and Joel Curtis batted really well in managing his role with the tail," Bird said post-match.

"Luckily the wicket played a bit of tricks there with his dismissal and I bowed an accidental yorker at the end there and got the last one, so a huge win."

Tasmania are set to be boosted by the return of Test allrounder Beau Webster from an ankle injury for their round three clash with Victoria in Melbourne on Tuesday.

