High-scoring India clinch semi-final spot with win over NZ

Centuries to Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana help hosts snap three-game losing streak to book semi-final showdown with Australia or South Africa

India have been left relieved to at last book a semi-final spot at their home Women's World Cup, where a blockbuster last-four rematch against champions Australia could well be on the cards.

Superb centuries from openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal provided the base for their rain-affected 53-run win on DLS over New Zealand in Navi Mumbai, finally nailing their place in the knockout matches after three successive defeats.

India will now finish fourth in the group table, so will have to meet the league winners in the semis.

The winners of Saturday's clash between unbeaten Australia and South Africa in Indore look sure to top the group and thus book a knockout clash with the hosts back at this venue in Mumbai next Thursday, a match India were scheduled to play in if they qualified irrespective of what position in the top four they finished.

Alyssa Healy's side, who defeated India by three wickets in a thrilling group match in Visakhapatnam, will look to complete their group program with a sixth-straight win and set up another blockbuster between the two pre-tournament favourites.

England have also secured a semi-final spot and will finish either second or third, locking them for the first semi-final in Guwahati next Wednesday.

But India did put up a bit of a statement win as their sorcerer Mandhana and her batting apprentice Rawal, who'd put on 155 against Australia, surpassed even that against the battered Kiwis.

Rawal hit 122 — her maiden World Cup hundred — off 134 balls while Mandhana amassed 109 off 95 deliveries, the duo putting on 212 in 32.2 overs at the DY Patil Stadium.

Jemimah Rodrigues then built on their excellence with 76no off 55 balls as India racked up 3-340 in 49 overs, the 2025 edition's highest score, before rain interruptions reduced the game to a 44-over affair.

New Zealand, chasing a revised total of 325, never looked likely to pull off the win that would have resurrected their hopes, despite Brooke Halliday's impressive 81.

So the White Ferns are out, after three defeats and two rain-hit no-results in six matches, leaving captain Sophie Devine to lament: "We are incredibly disappointed and gutted ... bloody frustrating tournament."

Not for India, though, for whom nothing but victory in their home tournament will do.

"It is a big relief," said Mandhana, the player of the match for her third World Cup hundred and her 14th overall in women's ODIs, putting her second in the all-time list behind Meg Lanning's 15 for Australia.

"The last three games were really tough — we played good cricket, but we did not win. Pratika deserves this award as much as I do, and I am a little surprised. She is a good anchor and allows me to play my natural game."

Put in to bat, their's was only the third instance of a double-century opening stand in women's World Cups, and a first since 1988.

Mandhana got to 50 off 49 balls and made India's first century of the tournament off 88, while Rawal got to her second ODI ton off 122 balls. Rodrigues, promoted to No.3, then responded with a 38-ball half-century.

Rain proved a frustration, with India's innings halted at 49 overs before a further delay caused another lost two hours.

When play finally resumed, India's medium pacers Kranti Gaud (2-48) and Renuka Singh (2-25) proved key.

Georgia Plimmer (30) and Amelia Kerr (45) tried to speed up, but Singh bowled Plimmer in the 10th over and Devine (six) in the 12th, to leave New Zealand 3-59 and effectively out of the hunt despite some late heroics from Halliday and Isabella Gaze (65no), who put on 72 off 64 balls.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup Finals

Semi-final 1: TBC v England, Guwahati, October 29, 8:30pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: TBC v India, Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: Mumbai, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

2025 Women's ODI World Cup standings