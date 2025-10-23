Maxwell back as Aussies ring changes with eye on Ashes

08:20 Play video Australia v India | Second ODI

Glenn Maxwell will return from a fractured wrist to feature in T20 series against India while Mahli Beardman is in line for an international debut as Australia made a host of changes ahead of the looming Ashes series.

Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott have all been tasked with time in the Sheffield Shield with all three in the mix to play England in the Test series that begins November 21.

Maxwell was struck on the wrist while bowling in the nets ahead of Australia's three-match T20 series in New Zealand in late September but is now set to feature in the final three matches of the BKT Tyres T20I Series against India.

It will be something of a revolving door at the Aussie team hotel as some players return from injury and selectors send others back to the Sheffield Shield to fine tune against the red ball.

Australia T20 squad changes IN: Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Josh Philippe (all games), Mahli Beardman (games 3-5). OUT: Josh Hazlewood (after game 2), Sean Abbott (after game 3) Australia ODI squad changes IN: Jack Edwards, Matt Kuhnemann OUT: Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne, who was drafted into the ODI squad on the eve of the first match when Cameron Green was ruled out with "low grade side soreness" but did not play in either match, will return to Queensland to prepare for their important round three Shield clash against NSW at the Gabba, which will also feature Steve Smith for the Blues.

But NSW allrounder and captain Jack Edwards has come into the ODI side for the third match at the SCG tomorrow, as well as a recall for left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann, who featured in Perth in place of Adam Zampa, but was omitted for the trip to Adelaide.

Josh Philippe, who replaced Maxwell in New Zealand, then was also added to the ODI squad with Josh Inglis yet to recover from a calf injury picked up ahead of that NZ tour, has now been added to the T20 squad for the five-match series that starts in Canberra on October 29.

Inglis, meanwhile, is also expected to rejoin the ODI squad for the third match Sydney.

Beardman is a surprise pick to face India. The 20-year old speedster is highly rated by the Aussies but has just five List A games and two Big Bash matches under his belt.

He has five wickets in two One-Day Cups for WA this summer.

Beardman, a star of Australia's U19 World Cup winning side in early 2024, earning player-of the-match honours with 3-15 in the final, was a surprise addition to the injury-hit side that toured England in the winter of that year.

Australia selectors, perhaps emboldened by the way young talents Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly and Mitch Owen have taken to international cricket, could now hand the 20-year-old a maiden international appearance.

Hazlewood and Abbott are both set to play for NSW in their round four Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria at the SCG from November 10. Hazlewood will be available for the first two games of the five-match T20I series only, while Abbott will travel to Hobart for the third game as well before returning to NSW.

With uncertainty surrounding the involvement of Pat Cummins in the Ashes as he recuperates from a back issue, and allrounder Cameron Green on the comeback trail with his bowling following last summer's back surgery, Abbott is among a host of bowlers in contention to bolster the Australian pace depth this summer, along with the likes of Michael Neser and Brendan Doggett.

Australia v India ODIs 2025

October 19: Australia won by seven wickets (DLS method)

October 23: Australia won by two wickets

October 25: Third ODI v India, SCG, Sydney, 2:30pm AEDT

All matches live via Kayo Sports and Foxtel

Australia v India T20Is 2025

October 29: First T20I v India, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

October 31: Second T20I v India, MCG, Melbourne, 7:15pm AEDT

November 2: Third T20I v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7:15pm AEDT

November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 7:15pm AEDT

November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT