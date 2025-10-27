Round three Sheffield Shield squads as they drop

Steve Smith headlines the inclusions as teams revealed their squads for round three of the Sheffield Shield

Steve Smith will make his first appearance of the home summer as he ramps up his preparation for the Ashes as his NSW take on Queensland at the Gabba in round three.

Test allrounders Cameron Green (Western Australia) and Beau Webster (Tasmania) are also expected to return for their respective states, while Marnus Labuschagne has been released from Australia's one-day squad to carry on his hot start for the Bulls as he continues to press his case for a Test recall.

There's a neighbourly feel about the upcoming round of Sheffield Shield action as NSW head north across the border for a State of Origin clash against Queensland, Tasmania make the trip across Bass Strait to face Victoria and South Australia head west to take on WA.

Queensland v NSW, The Gabba, October 28-31

Queensland squad: Marnus Labuschagne (c), James Bazley, Jack Clayton, Benji Floros, Lachlan Hearne, Hayden Kerr, Usman Khawaja, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Sam Skelly, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson, Hugh Weibgen Ins: James Bazley, Hayden Kerr, Matthew Renshaw, Sam Skelly Outs: Angus Lovell, Michael Neser, Jack Sinfield, Jack Wildermuth

Matthew Renshaw returns to boost the Queensland batting unit after a successful debut ODI series against India, which he capped off with a fifty in Sydney. Angus Lovell, who partnered Usman Khawaja at the top in Renshaw's absence is unlucky to miss out after taking the Bulls to the win with his unbeaten 72 against South Australia.

Queensland are not so fortunate on the bowling side, having lost both their opening quicks for this round as Michael Neser is being managed and Jack Wildermuth is one of the two players in the camp facing hamstring issues, the other being Mark Steketee.

Former NSW allrounder Hayden Kerr has been named in a Queensland squad for the first time. Sam Skelly and allrounder James Bazley are the other reinforcements to the Bulls' fast-bowling unit.

NSW squad: Jack Edwards (c), Ollie Davies, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Ross Pawson, Will Salzmann, Steve Smith, Charlie Stobo



Ins: Ryan Hicks, Ross Pawson, Steve Smith

Outs: Sean Abbott, Matt Gilkes, Blake Nikitaras, Tanveer Sangha

Steve Smith has been named for his first Shield appearance of the season right after being announced as Australia's captain for the first Ashes Test, standing in for Pat Cummins as the regular skipper recovers from a back injury.

Spinner Tanveer Sangha has replaced Adam Zampa in Australia's T20I squad to face India and will miss this round for NSW. The Blues will also be without their lead paceman Sean Abbott, who in the previous round became the first player to be substituted out with injury (hand) in a Sheffield Shield game.

NSW have replaced their wicketkeeper Matthew Gilkes with Ryan Hicks, who is set to make a Shield debut.

Victoria v Tasmania, Junction Oval, October 28-31

Victoria squad: Will Sutherland (c), Sam Elliott, Harry Dixon, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, David Moody, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Mitch Perry Ins: Sam Elliott Outs: Scott Boland

Sitting at the top of the table with two wins from two, Victoria have gone in with a solidarity change for the third round. Scott Boland, who is set to play a big role at the start of the Ashes with Pat Cummins now ruled out of the opening Test in Perth, has been rested for this game as his workload is managed carefully by Cricket Australia.

Sam Elliot, who was effective in his spell in the one-day game a week ago, has been brought in for Boland.

Meanwhile, head coach Chris Rogers expects Todd Murphy to play a big role again for Victoria's after his heroics against NSW in the last round.

"Murph bowled beautifully against NSW and really helped change the momentum for us picking up those three crucial top order wickets," he said.

Tasmania squad: Jordan Silk (c), Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Nikhil Chaudhary, Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott, Bradley Hope, Caleb Jewell, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Riley Meredith, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster Ins: Beau Webster, Ruwantha Kellapotha Outs: Nivethan Radhakrishnan

In big news for the Tigers, Test allrounder Beau Webster is set to play his first Shield game of the season after recovering from the ankle injury he sustained ahead of the first round. Tasmania have confirmed that Webster is fully fit and will contribute with both bat and ball against Victoria.



After making his One Day Cup debut last week, leggie Ruwantha Kellapotha has now been added to the Shield squad. Nivethan Radhakrishnan makes way for the 34-year-old.



Matt Kuhnemann and Mitch Owen both remain unavailable for Tasmania as they continue on Australian duties for the white-ball series against India.

Western Australia v South Australia, WACA Ground, October 28-31

Western Australia squad: To be announced

South Australia squad: Jordan Buckingham, Brendan Doggett, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Conor McInerney, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton Ins: Brendan Doggett, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen Outs: Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Hanno Jacobs,

Two members of last season's Sheffield Shield-winning XI return for South Australia in Brendan Doggett and Ben Manenti. The return of Doggett is great news obviously for SA but also potentially for Australia - there's a spot for a fast bowler in the Ashes squad for the first Test given Pat Cummins' back injury.

Doggett travelled to the UK in June as the national squad's back up for the World Test Championship final but has missed the first two rounds of this campaign with a hamstring injury.

Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey will sit this one out, with Harry Nielsen returning to take the gloves.

