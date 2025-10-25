Rohit, Virat dominate chase in fitting Aussie farewell

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli led India to a convincing win in what is likely the duo's final international match in Australia

India's megastars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played out a fairytale script in their likely Australian swansong, taking India to a consolation nine-wicket victory in the third BKT Tyres ODI in Sydney.

Chasing a paltry 236, Rohit (121no from 125) and Kohli (74no from 81) put on an unbeaten 168-run partnership in front of an adoring and overwhelming pro-India SCG crowd that roared louder with each blow struck by the veteran pair.

The Aussies, who held an unassailable 2-0 series lead coming into the match, had been knocked over with 20 balls left in their innings as Matthew Renshaw hit his maiden ODI half-century to cap a successful return to national colours.

India's win was soured only by an injury to Sheryas Iyer, who landed awkwardly and injured what appeared to be his left rib while taking a superb catch off Alex Carey.

Iyer, India's regular No.4, was not required to bat as Rohit and Kohli tamed a surface playing the occasional trick to the visitors to victory with 11.3 overs to spare and avoid a first ever ODI series sweep at the hands of Australia.

Rohit had looked scratchy to start his 73 in the second ODI. Two days later, there was no early rust. He had found the fence six times by the end of the Powerplay, helping to take 68 from the first 10 overs with Shubman Gill.

An inside-out over six off Adam Zampa on the way to his 105-ball ton was further evidence the 38-year-old remains a force as he mounts a bid to make the 2027 ODI World Cup along with Kohli in the only international format the duo is not retired from.

Kohli, fresh off ducks in the first two matches of this series, bore a broad grin when he got off the mark first ball, adding a small fist pump for further levity. His confidence was flowing by the time he punched the first ball of a new Starc spell down the ground for four.

Both batters were fortunate to survive a spirited Nathan Ellis spell. The speedster had a strong review off Kohli, on 36, turned down on umpire's call, before Mitchell Owen dropped Rohit, on 60, on the leg-side boundary.

Another chance went down off Rohit, on 108, from the bowling of Ellis when victory was in sight as Josh Hazlewood snagged his finger underneath a catch attempt at mid-on. The paceman had to leave the field with blood on his left hand.

Earlier, India's astonishing bad tossing fortune continued on a mild afternoon when Shubman Gill called incorrectly, the 18th consecutive time for an India ODI skipper, allowing Mitch Marsh to bat first.

The Aussies scored briskly through the early stages of the game but never fully seized control. Marsh (41 off 50), Travis Head (29 off 25), Matt Short (30 off 41) and Renshaw all threw away starts, all but Head departing to spin.

Renshaw (56 off 58) smartly handled India's three-pronged spin attack through the middle overs but a misstep proved costly. Advancing at Washington Sundar (2-44), the left-hander was hit on his front pad and given lbw. Wayne Knight's brave decision proved correct; Renshaw's review showed the ball would have cannoned into leg-stump.

Iyer's catch then proved as significant as it was dramatic.

The 30-year-old never took his eye off the ball sprinting back from point, taking the grab between two converging boundary fielders before falling heavily on his left side.

It prompted a collapse of 7-53 with Harshit Rana, the bowler of the Carey miscue caught by Iyer, taking four of them including the final two wickets of Cooper Connolly (23 off 24) and Josh Hazlewood (duck) in the space of three balls to finish the innings.

Australia v India ODIs 2025

October 19: Australia won by seven wickets (DLS method)

October 23: Australia won by two wickets

October 25: Third ODI v India, SCG, Sydney, 2:30pm AEDT

