Rain and injury woes hamper India's World Cup charge

Rain in Mumbai and an injury to a star India player bode well for champions Australia with their blockbuster semi-final approaching

Australia's path towards another Women's World Cup final may have been eased in the tournament's climactic week, with rain threatening in Mumbai and a star India batter battling to be fit for their blockbuster semi-final.

Pratika Rawal, who has just equalled the world record as the fastest to 1000 runs in women's ODIs and scored a superb 75 against Australia a fortnight ago, is now a big injury concern for the hosts for Thursday's semi at DY Patil Stadium.

The 25-year-old, the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, fell and twisted awkwardly near the boundary ropes, hurting her ankle and knee as she chased down a shot while fielding in India's washed-out final group match against Bangladesh on Sunday.

A stretcher was originally brought on to the field as a precaution, before Rawal, in obvious pain, managed to leave the field with the help of players and support staff.

She didn't emerge to open the batting as usual with superstar Smriti Mandhana, with the Indian board reporting: "The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring her progress."

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said: "Hopefully, Pratika will be fine for the next game."

Rawal's injury was not the only worry for the hosts, with their final match falling victim to the unseasonal rain as they were well on the way to victory in a match reduced to 27 overs a side, sitting on 0-52 in 8.4 overs, chasing a revised target of 126 after Bangladesh had made 9-119.

The miserable conclusion was a gloomy reminder for all the home fans that, should a similar wash-out occur in the semi-final on Thursday – and Friday's reserve day – Australia would go through to the final courtesy of their superior group record.

As it stands, cloudy weather, late showers and even a thunderstorm have been forecast for the area on Thursday.

The forecast isn't great either for Wednesday's first semi-final in Guwahati between England and South Africa.

England have the head-start in that one, having finished second ahead of the third-placed Proteas in the group stage.

The final, also scheduled for Navi Mumbai on Sunday, has a reserve day too.

The good news for India in the curtailed contest was the display of their left-arm spinner Radha Yadav. Playing her first game of the tournament, she impressed with 3-30 off six overs.

Shree Charani picked up 2-23 in six overs.

With the bat, the tournament's leading scorer Mandhana was still looking in ominously good form with her unbeaten 34 off 27 balls, taking her overall tally to 365 runs.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup standings