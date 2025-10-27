Australia's T20 rejuvenation to be tested against world's best

01:28 Play video 'We can score anything': Australia's gung-ho Powerplay approach

Australia's T20 rejuvenation will face its biggest test over the next fortnight, with the challenge of facing the format's reigning champions India will be further amplified after their revolving door of squad changes saw another key player omitted, possibly for the series.

Mitch Marsh's side have lost just once in 11 T20Is since committing to a more daring batting style prompted by their failure to get out of the group stage at each of the last two T20 World Cups.

India, the winners of last year's tournament in the Caribbean and co-hosts of the next one in February, will provide the sternest examination of the emboldened approach that has taken the Aussies to series wins over West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand this year.

"There has been a shift," McDonald told reporters in Canberra, which will host the series opener on Wednesday evening.

"We're 11 games in now from the initial conversation. When we set out on this journey, we'd failed in a couple of World Cups previously, so we wanted to shift and stretch the boundaries on what we thought we could do.

"So yeah, we have been more aggressive, we've played people in different positions. Tim David has batted a little bit higher than previously.

"Our admission was that we haven't been successful in a couple of campaigns. We've got to change things up. We've got to stretch ourselves.

"Is it the style that can win a World Cup? We believe so. Will we have to pivot and nuance it slightly, depending on whether we're in Colombo or Delhi or Kolkata? There's no doubt about that."

Adam Zampa is the latest in the 'out' column for the home side with the star leg-spinner leaving to attend to the imminent birth of his second child following Saturday's third ODI in Sydney.

It had been hoped Zampa might feature in the series' final two games in Queensland, close to his home in northern NSW, but McDonald ruled him out of the series on Monday.

Left-arm tweaker Matthew Kuhnemann should get some considerable game time in Zampa's absence, while leggie Tanveer Sangha has been called in as the squad replacement.

Josh Hazlewood is only available for the first two games of the series before he moves into Ashes preparation. Sean Abbott, who sported heavy strapping on his right hand after he split the webbing between his fingers in a Shield game, is only available for the first three with selectors also eager for the paceman to be ready for the Test summer.

Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis (both returning from injury) and the uncapped Mahli Beardman are the reinforcements for the latter portion of the series, which will see matches played in Hobart, Brisbane and the Gold Coast after Friday night's sell-out in Melbourne.

Josh Inglis meanwhile appears set to take back the gloves after Josh Philippe and Alex Carey both had stints in his absence due to a calf injury. Inglis missed the NZ T20Is and India ODIs, with a recent illness not aiding his recovery.

Australia are still working out how to cover Mitchell Starc, who retired from the format earlier this year, with the likes of Dwarshuis, Abbott, Kuhnemann and Xavier Bartlett all jostling for spots behind death specialist Nathan Ellis.

"We're gathering information around what that next crop will be. We've been so stable with Starc, Cummins, Hazelwood in white-ball formats," said McDonald.

"So to see Ellis shape as a frontline bowler, how we use him, to see Xavier Barlett, Sean Abbott now gets a little bit more runway in terms of pressing his claims as well, then Mahli Beardman joining us in the middle of this series is exciting.

"We're excited by that next crop."

India have brought out the world's top-ranked T20I batter (Abhishek Sharma) and bowler (Varun Chakaravarthy) for their first matches in the format since winning the Asia Cup last month.

But the sight of Jasprit Bumrah practicing his yorkers on a Manuka Oval centre wicket might be the one that induces Australian headaches.

Bumrah, who missed the recent ODI portion of India's trip, had hit top speed on the practice wickets during India's training session on Monday. An ensuing spell in the middle of Manuka Oval was cut short due to afternoon rain.

"You're playing against India, so it's a really good test on whether this style will hold up," said McDonald.

"They're the number-one ranked team in the world, I think we're number two. We're excited to test ourselves against the best.

"Those younger players that have got some opportunity, what better opportunity than to play against the best team in the world and stand up in that environment."

Australia v India T20Is 2025

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa



India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

October 29: First T20I v India, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

October 31: Second T20I v India, MCG, Melbourne, 7:15pm AEDT

November 2: Third T20I v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7:15pm AEDT

November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 7:15pm AEDT

November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT