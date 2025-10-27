Re-live a memorable day of Ashes cricket, ball-by-ball, as we countdown to the 2025-26 series
Ashes Rewind: Johnson demolishes England in fiery spell
To celebrate the countdown to the men's Ashes reaching 50 days, we're going to replay a full day's play from a classic Australia-England match.
This Tuesday marks 50 days until the Adelaide Test begins so we've chosen an unforgettable day to look back on - the third day of the 2013-14 Adelaide Oval Ashes Test where Mitchell Johnson ran rampant.
Australia had posted a good first-innings score on what seemed to be a batting paradise, but the express pace of Johnson had other ideas.
Tune into the stream from 3:00pm AEDT on Tuesday October 28 on cricket.com.au's YouTube channel and follow the hashtag #AshesRewind on socials.
There will be an Ashes Rewind for the 50-day mark for each city of the series too, so keep an eye out for the following dates:
Ashes Rewind
Perth: October 2 | 2006-07 series, third Test, day three
Brisbane: October 15 | 2002-03 series, first Test, day one
Adelaide: October 28 | 2013-14 series, second Test, day three
Melbourne: November 6 | TBA
Sydney: November 15 | TBA