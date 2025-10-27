Ashes Rewind: Johnson demolishes England in fiery spell

Re-live a memorable day of Ashes cricket, ball-by-ball, as we countdown to the 2025-26 series

To celebrate the countdown to the men's Ashes reaching 50 days, we're going to replay a full day's play from a classic Australia-England match.

This Tuesday marks 50 days until the Adelaide Test begins so we've chosen an unforgettable day to look back on - the third day of the 2013-14 Adelaide Oval Ashes Test where Mitchell Johnson ran rampant.

Australia had posted a good first-innings score on what seemed to be a batting paradise, but the express pace of Johnson had other ideas.

Tune into the stream from 3:00pm AEDT on Tuesday October 28 on cricket.com.au's YouTube channel and follow the hashtag #AshesRewind on socials.

There will be an Ashes Rewind for the 50-day mark for each city of the series too, so keep an eye out for the following dates: