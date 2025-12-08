Cricket.com.au names our best XI from the WBBL|11 season

Meg Lanning (Melbourne Stars)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 430 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 3 | Ave: 53.75 | SR: 140.06 | HS: 135

Happy, happy days for Lanning fans in WBBL|11 as the former Aussie skipper took down attacks all across the nation. Lanning has nailed how to approach her game post-international cricket, and she's having loads of fun evolving her game - and we're all the better for it.

06:37 Play video Vintage Meg: Lanning flawless in second WBBL century

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Hurricanes) ✈

Matches: 10 | Runs: 416 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 4 | Ave: 52 | SR: 145.96 | HS: 90

Wyatt-Hodge was forced to warm the bench for much of England's ODI World Cup campaign and she's taken those itchy feet out on rival bowling attacks in WBBL|11. A veteran of the WBBL, this has arguably been Wyatt-Hodge's best Big Bash season yet and she's been instrumental in the Hurricanes' run to the final.

02:49 Play video Wyatt-Hodge leads Hurricanes chase with her best WBBL score

Beth Mooney (Scorchers) (wk)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 395 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 2 | Ave: 43.88 | SR: 134.81 | HS: 105 | | ct: 11 | st: 3

Mooney opens for the Scorchers, but she's just slotting in behind Lanning and Wyatt-Hodge in this side. There aren't enough words to adequately describe Mooney, who came within a whisker of 400 runs in the regular season. Simply put, Mooney's never had a bad WBBL season and we'd be shocked if she wasn't 11/11 for making official teams of the tournament. She's also clear on top of the wicketkeeping dismissals table and takes the gloves in this team.

03:52 Play video Mooney relishes homecoming with cracking century

Ellyse Perry (Sixers)

Matches: 9 | Runs: 383 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 2 | Ave: 54.71 | SR: 141.85 | HS: 111 | Wickets: 2 | Econ: 9.75 | Ave: 39 | BB: 2-12

Death, taxes and Perry making runs in magenta. We're being a bit cheeky here, given Perry opens for the Sixers, but her numbers were simply too compelling to leave her on the bench. She bats down the order for Australia in T20s, so we know she's up for the job. Described as a 'pure cricketer' by her skipper Ashleigh Gardner, Perry's opened up new scoring areas in WBBL|11 and has brought the ramp into her game.

03:38 Play video Perfect Perry slams fourth WBBL century of her career

Georgia Wareham (Renegades)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 277 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 | Ave: 39.57 | SR: 147.34 | HS: 58 | Wickets: 9 | Econ: 5.47 | Ave: 10.94 | BB: 3-12

The clear breakout player of WBBL|11. Wareham was doing it all for the Renegades this season, claiming the BKT Golden Arm award at the top of the wickets table while taking her batting game to a whole new level, leading the run scoring for the Gades - check out that strike rate, too. On top of that, she filled in as captain on multiple occasions when Sophie Molineux was sidelined with leg issues.

00:56 Play video Wareham relishes captaincy promotion with best WBBL return

Sophie Devine (Scorchers) ✈

Matches: 10 | Runs: 193 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 0 | Ave: 27.57 | SR: 122.15 | HS: 49* | Wickets: 7 | Econ: 5.00 | Ave: 30 | BB: 2/39

Devine's been having a cracking run of late after also making cricket.com.au's World Cup TOTT. While others have better numbers, Devine's impact has been enormous and a major factor in getting her team back into the finals. She's stepped up with the bat when needed and, taking new-ball duties alongside Chloe Ainsworth, has been swinging the ball around corners.

01:05 Play video Devine intervenes with three to strike out Adelaide

Ashleigh Gardner (Sixers) (c)

Matches: 9 | Wickets: 16 | Econ: 7.84 | Ave: 16.18 | BB: 5/15 | Runs: 117 | Ave: 14.62 | HS: 50

Gardner took over the Sixers' captaincy this season and the 'C' looks good on her. One of the best finger spinners in the world, she's brought that to the magenta again this season to sit near the top of the wickets table alongside Wareham and Day. She'd be the first to admit she hasn't had the impact she'd have like with the bat - hence her position down the order in this team - but she's made significant contributions here and there. Her leadership working alongside new coach Matthew Mott has also helped the Sixers reach the finals for the first time in three years.

00:38 Play video Ash Gardner turns match with three-wicket over

Nicola Carey (Hurricanes)

Matches: 10 | Runs: 180 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 | Ave: 45.00 | SR: 124.13 | HS: 58*| Wickets: 10 | Econ: 7.76 | Ave: 23.3 | BB: 2-10

Nicola Carey's all-round game has been a major factor in the Hurricanes' success so far this season. She's unlocked her power game and while the dominance of the top-order meant she's been starved of opportunities, she's made a powerful impact when opportunities have arisen. With the ball, Carey's consistently done what she does best.

01:41 Play video Carey powers to match-winning half ton in record 'Canes stand

Heather Graham (Hurricanes)

Matches: 10 | Wickets: 14 | Econ: 7.91 | Ave: 19.21 | BB: 4-29 | Runs: 34 | Ave: 6.8

Another player who hasn't had a great deal of opportunity with the bat thanks to the Hurricanes' dominant top order, but Graham's been more than making up for it with the ball. After carrying the drinks throughout Australia's World Cup campaign, Graham arrived in WBBL|11 fresh, eager for game time and ready to lead the Hurricanes' charge with the ball.

00:47 Play video Heather Graham picks up career-best WBBL figures

Kim Garth (Stars)

Matches: 10 | Wickets: 13 | 5WI: 0 | Econ: 7.03 | Ave: 15.15 | BB: 4-3

Garth was excellent with the new ball for the Stars, forming a threatening new-ball partnership with Marizanne Kapp until the South African's departure on international duties.

03:25 Play video 4-3! Every ball of Kim Garth's destructive spell

Sophie Day (Stars)

Matches: 10 | Wickets: 16 | 5WI: 0 | Econ: 7.27 | Ave: 10.68 | BB: 4-17

After a quiet WBBL|10, Day was back near the top of the wickets chart this season. She came in off a difficult start to the domestic summer but after working with Stars bowling coach Clint McKay, she was on song in green, consistently picking up wickets throughout the tournament and maintaining an excellent economy rate.

12th: Maitlan Brown (Sixers)

Note: The official WBBL|11 Team of the Tournament will be named later this week.

WBBL|11 finals schedule

The Knockout: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars, WACA Ground (Tuesday, December 9, 7.45pm AEDT)

The Challenger: Sydney Sixers v winner of The Knockout, North Sydney Oval (Thursday, December 11, 7.15pm AEDT)

The Final: Hobart Hurricanes v winner of The Challenger, Ninja Stadium (Saturday, December 13, 7.15pm AEDT)