Iyer 'on road to recovery' after spleen injury scare

India star Shreyas Iyer continues to recover in a Sydney hospital after injuring himself during third ODI

00:45 Play video Iyer leaves field after completing superb tumbling catch

India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a life-threatening spleen injury during a ODI victory over Australia in Sydney, is recovering but remains in hospital, according to T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Iyer suffered a lacerated spleen during India's victory over Australia in the third one-day international in Sydney on Saturday when he fell awkwardly in taking an excellent catch running back with the flight of the ball.

The 30-year-old was admitted to hospital and Indian media reported that his condition was life-threatening.

"We spoke to him," Suryakumar told reporters before India's five-match Twenty20 series against Australia beginning in Canberra on Wednesday.

"When we got to know about his injury, I called him. Then I realised Shreyas doesn't have his phone on him and I called our physio, Kamlesh Jain, who told us he's stable.

"He's looking good (now). We've been in touch for two days, he's replying. If he's able to reply on the phone, then he's stable."

Suryakumar said allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was ruled out of the final ODI with a quadriceps injury, was fit.

"He's doing fine, he did a bit of running and batting in the nets yesterday. Today he wanted to take a break as it was optional practice, but we came to the ground because we had a team meeting," Suryakumar said.

India's cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement: "Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia.

"A repeat scan has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery."

Australia v India T20Is 2025

October 29: First T20I v India, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

October 31: Second T20I v India, MCG, Melbourne, 7:15pm AEDT

November 2: Third T20I v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7:15pm AEDT

November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 7:15pm AEDT

November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Ben McDermott (standby player) Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tanveer Sangha



India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar