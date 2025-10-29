Webster has 'a lot to contribute' but realistic on Ashes role

Beau Webster took a wicket but missed out with the bat as he returned from an ankle injury to begin his build-up to the Ashes

Beau Webster believes he is "playing the best cricket" of his life but concedes it may not be enough to keep him in the Test team if Cameron Green returns to playing as a fully-fledged allrounder in time for next month's Ashes opener.

Webster, Australia's incumbent No.6, is making his first appearance of the Sheffield Shield season in this week's clash with Victoria after overcoming an ankle injury that sidelined him from Tasmania's opening two games.

The 31-year-old took the new ball in the first innings and collected a tidy 1-26 from 12 overs but was bowled for 11 by a peach from Will Sutherland when it was his turn to bat on day two.

Webster is certain to be in the squad for the first Test against England when it is announced following this Shield round but faces uncertainty over his spot in the XI for the series opener beginning November 21 following Green's return to bowling.

The pair were both part of the side that defeated West Indies 3-0 earlier this year when the West Australian was picked as a specialist batter in his comeback from back surgery.

Whether Green remains at No.3 or drops down the order when he starts bowling again in international cricket will be central in determining Webster's fate, as will Marnus Labuschagne's batting position should he earn a Test recall following his hot start to the domestic season with Queensland.

Speaking at stumps on day one in Melbourne, prior to his dismissal for 11 on Wednesday, Webster acknowledged the balance of the team would play a role in whether he gets the nod for the first Test.

"I'd obviously love to be in the XI, I think I've got a lot to contribute, especially in this Ashes series," Webster told reporters at Junction Oval.

"I feel like I'm playing the best cricket of my life at the moment, so I certainly want to be there.

"Sometimes it's the make(-up) of the team … and who bats where; it feels like this series has probably got more questions over it than any before.

"I certainly think I can do a job as a pure batter but where I bat is probably another thing.

"We've got a potential hole around the top of the order, and we'll see who fills that.

"If they see me as a pure middle-order batter, then I'm probably going to get squeezed out.

"That is what it is (but) I hope I'm still in the conversation as a batter only.

"And if not, if it's just the make-up of the team, I'll plug away back in first-class cricket. There's a lot of Test cricket coming up in the next two years and I hope I'll be there or thereabouts."

Green was held back from bowling on the opening day of WA's round three clash with South Australia at the WACA Ground after missing last week's ODI series against India with side soreness.

Webster is also on bowling restrictions against Victoria after rolling his ankle three-and-a-half weeks ago but, apart from overstepping with his front foot nine times on Tuesday, looked untroubled physically as he sent down three spells of five, four and three overs respectively.

Cameron Green has been dismissed for a duck by Brendan Doggett 🫣#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/WpJw7J02bv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 29, 2025

National selector George Bailey said they took a conservative approach by ruling Green out of the ODI series when he experienced discomfort in his side with the hope it would have him in a "good place to be ready to bowl" in the first Test.

But with Green having only sent down four overs so far this summer, that could give Webster an edge for the first Test if selectors determine bulk overs may be required from their allrounder in Perth.

Webster was one of Australia's most valuable contributors in their win over West Indies earlier this year with two half-centuries in difficult batting conditions and chipped in with the ball by taking five wickets for the series.

He also top scored with 72 in the first innings of June's World Test Championship final loss to South Africa and had started the domestic one-day season strongly with 81 against Victoria and five wickets in Tasmania's first two games before rolling his ankle.

11:48 Play video McDonald provides update on Cummins, Green fitness

Webster said he was "touch and go" to return for Tasmania's previous Shield match but in consultation with Australian selectors, it was decided to give his ankle an extra week to recover to ensure he was ready to go with the ball in the Ashes.

"I'm a big believer in playing lots of cricket and I hate sitting (out)," he said.

"It feels like we had a bit of a plan to get back for this game, and it gave me another week or so to freshen up and make sure I'm right to go with the ball if we need the overs throughout the (Test) series.

"The body feels really good; the ankle feels really good.

"I feel like I'm bowling really well. I feel like I'm hitting the ball really well.

"I wasn't out of the nets (too long). I probably had seven days off batting in the whole time so it's not like I've gone a big stint without hitting any cricket balls and still feel like I'm seeing the ball really well."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT