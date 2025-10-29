Frosty Canberra weather halts India assault in first T20I washout

Series level heading into Friday's blockbluster clash at the MCG after the first T20I in Canberra was washed out

02:39 Play video Australia v India | First T20I

Australia got a glimpse of India's explosive top-order power but were denied a chance to return serve after Arctic weather ruined Canberra's only men's international of the season.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav enjoyed a welcome return to form, blasting two sixes in his unbeaten 24-ball 39, while Shubman Gill (37no from 20) went blow for blow with him after their side was inserted at Manuka Oval on Wednesday night.

But a frosty evening turned into a wet one with rain setting in before 9pm and preventing any further play after the visitors had waltzed to 1-97 from 9.4 overs. The match was called off before 10pm with the steady downpour showing no signs of abating.

It was a somewhat unexpected outcome, with Josh Inglis summarising the prevailing sentiment among the sold-out crowd: "It's annoying. I didn't see this on the radar when I had a look earlier," the wicketkeeper told Fox Cricket.

It leaves the series 0-0 heading into Friday night's blockbuster clash at the MCG, where a crowd in excess of 80,000 is on the cards.

Australian fielders had donned thick-set jumpers after an initial break for bad weather came as the sun set and temperatures dropped into single figures.

The slippery conditions saw a Xavier Bartlett slower ball go flying down the leg-side, while Josh Philippe fell over fielding a ball near the boundary. Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (0-22) did well to grip the ball while bowling amid India's onslaught.

The visitors' fast start came after Mitch Marsh won the toss and was slowed only by Abhishek Sharma's exit to a fired-up Nathan Ellis and the first rain interval when they had reached 1-43 after five overs.

Suryakumar, who had gotten his engine started with a trademark flick for six off Josh Hazlewood, made the Aussies pay for Philippe dropping him on 18 on a tough running chance at mid-on.

Josh Hazlewood v Suryakumar Yadav has been elite viewing 🍿#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nbpOQhcY4W — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 29, 2025

The right-hander had taken 15 from four legal deliveries of a Nathan Ellis over when the second rain break halted play, by which time he and Shubman Gill had increased their partnership to 62 from 35 balls.

It was just the second time Suryakumar had passed 30 since the Indian Premier League earlier this year, having come into the game averaging 10.50 from his last 14 T20Is.

Philippe had earlier been picked for his first T20I in almost two years with Matthew Short, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green all absent.

Australia v India T20Is 2025

October 29: First T20I v India, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

October 31: Second T20I v India, MCG, Melbourne, 7:15pm AEDT

November 2: Third T20I v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7:15pm AEDT

November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 7:15pm AEDT

November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Ben McDermott (standby player) Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tanveer Sangha



India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar