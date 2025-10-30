Tributes flow for Ben Austin after fatal cricket accident

Melbourne teen, described as "popular and much loved", was hit by a cricket ball in practice

Tributes are flowing for Melbourne teenager Ben Austin, who is being remembered as a "a truly great young person" following his death from injuries suffered during a cricket pre-match warm-up.

Austin was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being struck in the neck by a ball at training at Ferntree Gully, in Melbourne's outer east, on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old, remembered as a "popular and much loved" young man, was facing balls in the nets ahead of a T20 match when the injury occurred in front of his teammates.

The teenager was taken to the Monash Children's Hospital by advanced life support and intensive care paramedics. He died on Wednesday.

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club confirmed the death of the beloved player on Thursday.

"We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community," the club said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family – Jace, Tracey, Cooper and Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought."

Flowers, cards, lollies, a drink bottle and a cricket bat have been laid in tribute of the teenager at the club in the hours after his death. In Perth, Western Australia's players wore black armbands.

Hilton Cartwright of Western Australia wears a black armband in tribute to teenage cricketer Ben Austin in the Sheffield Shield match against South Australia // Getty

Earlier today, Cricket Victoria released a statement from Ben's father, Jace Austin, and the Austin family.

"We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning," it read. "For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends.

"This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers – going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.

"We would also like to support his teammate who was bowling in the nets – this accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with he and his family as well.

"We would like to thank the cricket community including Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, Mulgrave Cricket Club and Eildon Park Cricket Club for their support since Tuesday evening and to the dozens of people who visited Ben in hospital.

"Finally, we would also like thank all the first responders at the scene and the staff at Monash Children's Hospital who worked so hard to help Ben.

"We will cherish Ben forever."

Waverley Park Hawks Junior Football Club, where Ben was a senior player, said the death marked the loss of a truly great young person who was developing into a fine young adult.

"Ben was a kind, respectful, popular and much-loved player at our club. He supported his teammates and was a support to all of the kids that he played with," the club said in a statement.

"He had a wide network of great friends who will miss him dearly. He was a true Hawks man who was universally loved by the players, coaches and parents."

The teenager was also actively involved with the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, Mulgrave Cricket Club and Eildon Park Cricket Club.

In March, he received an award recognising a player who demonstrates dedication and the right attitude to the game.

Ben was remembered as a star cricketer, a strong leader and an outstanding young man. He celebrated his birthday earlier in October.

"I know how heavily this news will land across our community and we will provide any and all support we can to our clubs and cricket family," Ferntree Gully and District Cricket Association president Arnie Walters said.

Ringwood and District Cricket Association president Michael Finn said the teenager was warming up in the nets when the injury occurred.

"Medical assistance was provided by people at the ground at the time until the paramedics arrived," he told AAP.

The organisation, along with Cricket Victoria, offered its full support to those affected.