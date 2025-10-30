McSweeney back in runs to give South Australia hope

Nathan McSweeney has hit his first Sheffield Shield century for South Australia since forcing his way into the Test team at the start of last summer

Nathan McSweeney has hit his first century since last summer's brief stint in the Test side, with his ton giving South Australia hope of a win against Western Australia.

South Australia went to stumps on day three at 4-297, leading WA by 205 and eying off the chance of setting a fourth-innings target at the WACA on Friday.

McSweeney was at the centre of SA's fightback on Thursday, with his 103 coming alongside a patient 84 from Henry Hunt.

But Thursday's innings has the potential to be a breakthrough knock, the skipper enduring a tough early period.

The 26-year-old faced 19 balls before getting off the mark, surviving two lbw shouts on attempted reverse sweeps against Corey Rocchiccioli

Liam Haskett also spilled a chance to have McSweeney caught on 19.

After the lunch break he looked a more confident batter, hitting 82 runs from 108 balls from that point, playing with confidence through the offside, producing a few sparkling cover drives and using his feet to take on Rocchiccioli.

McSweeney was out shortly after, well caught by wicketkeeper Joel Curtis when he inside-edged a cover drive off Aaron Hardie.

But by that point South Australia were well out of trouble after conceding an 88-run first-innings deficit.

Hunt's 84, meanwhile, came after scoring 126 in the opening Shield round for South Australia against Victoria earlier this month.

He was denied a second century of the summer when caught behind playing back to Connolly, while opening partner Conor McInerney (18) was bowled early in the day leaving a straight one from Rocchiccioli.

